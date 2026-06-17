Erling Haaland Has 4-Word Reaction to Lionel Messi’s World Cup Hat-Trick

The 2026 World Cup delivered one of its biggest storylines so far. Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick to lead Argentina past Algeria 3-0, equaling Miroslav Klose’s all-time World Cup scoring record of 16 goals and becoming the first player in history to feature in six different World Cups. He also made his 200th appearance for the national team in the same match.

Earlier that same day, Erling Haaland had his own milestone moment, scoring twice in Norway‘s 4-1 win over Iraq in his World Cup debut. For most players, two goals on a World Cup debut would dominate the conversation for days.

By the end of the night, even Haaland could not stop talking about Messi.

What Haaland Said About Messi

The Manchester City striker took to Snapchat to react to what he had just watched, and his message was short but unmistakable in its admiration.

“Messi is a madman,” Haaland posted.

Coming from one of the most feared goalscorers in the world, currently in the middle of his own historic tournament debut, the comment carried real weight. Haaland had every reason to spend the day celebrating his own performance. Instead, he was publicly applauding a rival in the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot.

The Scope of Messi’s Night

Messi opened the scoring with a curling effort before adding two more, including a stunning strike from the edge of the box that brought the crowd to its feet. The performance lifted his career World Cup tally to 16 goals, matching Klose’s long-standing record.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni struggled to find the words to describe what he had just watched from his captain.

“I’m speechless when it comes to Leo Messi,” Scaloni said. “He’s been doing this for 20 years. What he does and conveys is incredible.”

Scaloni went further, noting that Messi carried the team on his shoulders throughout the match and praising how the 38-year-old continues to perform at this level so deep into his career.

Why It Matters

Messi’s record-equaling performance came on the same day that Haaland was busy making a name for himself in his first World Cup appearance. The two are widely regarded as among the most dangerous forwards of their respective generations, separated by nearly two decades in age and standing on opposite ends of their careers.

Haaland’s reaction reflected something larger than a single hat-trick. It was an acknowledgment from the present generation’s most prolific forward that what Messi continues to do, at an age when most forwards have long since faded, remains without precedent.

Final Word

Erling Haaland scored twice on his World Cup debut and still walked away from the day talking about someone else. That says everything about what Lionel Messi produced on Tuesday night in Kansas City.

Argentina and Messi return to action Monday against Austria. The record he just equaled may not stand much longer.