Erling Haaland Makes Transfer Decision Amid Manchester City Sanctions Threat

If Manchester City is relegated, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland will leave the club. Arsenal has already begun probing the signing of a forward who is highly attractive to Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

“The Premier League investigation still has a long way to go, and our confidence and determination to prove the club’s innocence remain as strong as at the beginning of this matter.” Last weekend, Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak responded to reports claiming the English side will be harshly punished for repeatedly breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Although his words suggest the matter will not be resolved immediately and that a verdict is still possible, the British media have taken the opportunity to speculate about the future of the team’s main stars.

This is the case with Erling Haaland. According to TEAMtalk, if City are relegated, the Norwegian has decided to leave the club.

Erling Haaland Decides to Leave Manchester City If Relegated

“Erling Haaland has no intention of playing for Manchester City if their punishment for breaching FFP 114 times results in relegation, and Arsenal have already taken steps towards the blockbuster signing, according to reports (…) What’s more, Ben Jacobs has even claimed the English Football League are expected to side with the Premier League and could thus deny Man City entry into the Championship, League One or League Two. As such, the prospect of dropping into the fifth tier National League is in play,” the cited outlet reports.

Aware of what is happening, several clubs have begun to make their move. Among them, Arsenal has reportedly already established initial contacts with the player’s entourage.

“Erling Haaland has no intention of playing for Manchester City if their punishment for breaching FFP 114 times results in relegation, and Arsenal have already taken steps towards the blockbuster signing,” TEAMtalk explained.

Likewise, the cited source makes clear that, if it comes to that, both Real Madrid and FC Barcelona would also launch themselves into the hunt for this player, who could become the most expensive signing in history.

“According to a recent update from Football Insider, Arsenal and Real Madrid have already ‘made contact with his representatives over a future move.”

They added, “And according to a fresh update from journalist Pete O’Rourke, Haaland has no desire to stick around for a rebuild at Man City, while City are well aware the Norwegian would wish to go.”