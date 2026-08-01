Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Estrela da Amadora hosted Al-Nassr on Saturday in a pre-season friendly at Estádio José Gomes in Portugal. The Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr match formed part of Al-Nassr’s preparations for the 2026-27 season as the Saudi club continued its training camp in Portugal. The fixture also marked another opportunity for new head coach Ange Postecoglou to assess his squad, including recent arrivals, while building fitness ahead of the new campaign.

Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr Team News

The buildup to Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr focused on Al-Nassr’s evolving squad under Postecoglou. Summer signing João Félix continued his integration into the team alongside Sadio Mané during the Portuguese training camp.

However, captain Cristiano Ronaldo had not yet joined the squad at this stage of pre-season, leaving Postecoglou to evaluate other attacking options against the Portuguese side.

For Estrela da Amadora, the friendly provided valuable preparation ahead of the start of the domestic season against one of Asia’s strongest clubs.

Match Coverage

The Estrela da Amadora vs Al-Nassr friendly offered both teams another important fitness test ahead of the competitive campaign.

Supporters could follow live lineups, match events, and real-time updates through major football coverage platforms, while tactical statistics and player ratings were available throughout the match.