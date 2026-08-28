Europa League Draw Serves Up Plenty of Heavyweight Matchups

The Europa League may sit one step below the Champions League, but this season’s competition has plenty of clubs that are accustomed to playing on Europe’s biggest stage. The league-phase draw in Monaco has now given all 36 teams their eight opponents, and there are some eye-catching matchups involving former Champions League regulars, ambitious newcomers and clubs with plenty of European pedigree. The league phase will again feature eight matches for each team, with four played at home and four away.

Europa League Draw Brings Major European Clubs Together

Benfica

Home: AZ Alkmaar, Celtic, Lech Poznan, OFI Crete

Away: AC Milan, Viktoria Plzen, Omonia, NEC Nijmegen

Benfica received a draw that combines some very familiar European opponents with more unusual trips. The headline fixture is undoubtedly AC Milan away, while Celtic’s visit to Lisbon should also produce a terrific atmosphere. Benfica will travel to Viktoria Plzen, Omonia and NEC Nijmegen, while AZ Alkmaar and Lech Poznan add further European experience to the home schedule. The Portuguese club will be among the teams expected to challenge near the top of the league table, and Benfica’s official club site will have plenty to say about the schedule once UEFA releases exact dates.

AC Milan

Home: Benfica, Ferencvaros, Sunderland, Ararat-Armenia

Away: Olympiacos, RB Salzburg, Bournemouth, Levski Sofia

AC Milan have one of the more attractive draws, starting with Benfica’s trip to San Siro. The Italian giants will also welcome Ferencvaros, Sunderland and Ararat-Armenia, while their away schedule includes Olympiacos, Salzburg and Bournemouth. Sunderland’s return to European competition after more than five decades makes that home fixture particularly interesting, while Milan’s trip to Bournemouth gives the English club a chance to measure itself against one of Europe’s most decorated sides. AC Milan’s official website will have the dates supporters have been waiting for once released.

Juventus

Home: Real Sociedad, Rennes, Omonia, NEC Nijmegen

Away: AZ Alkmaar, Ferencvaros, Celta Vigo, Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Juventus have been handed a solid mix of established European opposition and less familiar challenges. Real Sociedad is the standout home fixture, while trips to AZ Alkmaar and Celta should provide difficult tests. Rennes, Ferencvaros and Hapoel Be’er Sheva add further variety to the schedule, with Juventus also hosting Omonia and NEC Nijmegen. After dropping into the Europa League, the Turin club will expect to be competing for one of the top places rather than simply trying to survive the league phase.

Bayer Leverkusen

Home: Marseille, RB Salzburg, Celje, Besiktas

Away: Lyon, Dinamo Zagreb, Lech Poznan, OFI Crete

Leverkusen’s draw contains plenty of European experience. Marseille will be the headline visitor to Germany, while Salzburg and Besiktas also bring significant continental pedigree. The trip to Lyon should be another highlight, and Leverkusen will also travel to Dinamo Zagreb, Lech Poznan and OFI Crete. Xabi Alonso’s former club remains one of the leading candidates to go deep in the competition.

Celtic

Home: Marseille, Ferencvaros, Celta Vigo, Besiktas

Away: Benfica, Union SG, Omonia, Torreense

Celtic have arguably been handed one of the more entertaining schedules. Marseille and Besiktas will visit Celtic Park, while Celta also provides an intriguing home matchup. The biggest challenge could come in Lisbon, where Celtic face Benfica away, while trips to Union SG, Omonia and Torreense complete the schedule. After their Champions League disappointment, Celtic now have an opportunity to make a serious run in the Europa League.

Dinamo Zagreb

Home: Bayer Leverkusen, Anderlecht, Sturm Graz, NEC Nijmegen

Away: AZ Alkmaar, Rennes, Sunderland, Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Dinamo Zagreb will have plenty to look forward to, beginning with a home meeting against Bayer Leverkusen. Anderlecht and Sturm Graz also bring European pedigree to Zagreb, while NEC Nijmegen represents another intriguing matchup. Dinamo’s away schedule includes AZ Alkmaar, Rennes, Sunderland and Hapoel Be’er Sheva, meaning there should be little shortage of difficult trips.

The league phase begins on September 16-17, with seven more matchdays following through January. The top eight teams will advance directly to the round of 16, while teams finishing ninth through 24th will enter the knockout-phase playoffs. The UEFA Europa League schedule has the league phase running through January 28, with the final scheduled for Frankfurt on May 26, 2027.

The Europa League may not carry the same glamour as the Champions League, but this year’s draw makes one thing clear: there will be plenty of high-level football along the way.