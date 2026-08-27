Europa League Down to the Wire: 12 Spots on the Line Thursday

Unlike the Champions League, where a large share of places go automatically to domestic champions and high finishers from Europe’s strongest leagues, the Europa League leans far more heavily on qualifying rounds and dropouts from the competition above it. Only a limited core of teams enter the league phase by right — the rest have to fight through play-offs or arrive as Champions League castoffs. That pathway has already delivered several sides eliminated from the Champions League play-off round straight into the Europa League, pushing the number of confirmed participants to 24 ahead of Thursday’s decisive second legs.

24 Clubs Already Locked Into the 36-Team League Phase

England (3): Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Sunderland

France (3): Lyon, Marseille, Rennes

Germany (2): Bayer Leverkusen, TSG Hoffenheim

Italy (2): Juventus, Milan

Netherlands (2): AZ Alkmaar, NEC Nijmegen

Spain (2): Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad

Austria (1): Sturm Graz

Belgium (1): Union Saint-Gilloise

Bulgaria (1): Levski Sofia

Croatia (1): Dinamo Zagreb

Czech Republic (1): Sparta Prague

Greece (1): Olympiacos

Israel (1): Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Portugal (1): Torreense

Scotland (1): Celtic

Slovenia (1): Celje

Benfica, Beşiktaş and Anderlecht Lead the Chase for the Final 12 Places

The remaining dozen spots get settled Thursday when the Europa League play-off second legs wrap up. Several recognizable names are still in the mix — Benfica beat Aarhus 3-1 in the first leg, Beşiktaş cruised past Kauno Žalgiris 3-0, and Anderlecht put three past Kairat Almaty without reply, giving all three a strong head start heading into the second legs. None of those results are final, but they’ve put some real pedigree and expectation into ties that will decide who joins the already-confirmed group.

A 36-Team Field Takes Shape Ahead of Friday’s Draw in Monaco

Once Thursday’s results are in, the full 36-team field will be set, and the league-phase draw will take place Friday at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. The Europa League will never match the star power or financial weight of the Champions League, and it isn’t trying to. Its roster is a blend of mid-table Premier League sides, established continental clubs that fell short of the top tier, and ambitious outfits from smaller leagues — a mixture that tends to produce exactly the kind of unpredictable, entertaining football the competition is known for. Unfamiliar pairings, potential giant-killings, and the chance for clubs like Crystal Palace, Sunderland, or Torreense to test themselves against more seasoned European sides all set up promising storylines across the eight matchdays ahead.

The competition’s appeal has always rested less on guaranteed glamour and more on opportunity. Thursday night’s results complete the cast. Friday’s draw in Monaco starts writing the script.