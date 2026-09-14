European Football Week Ahead: Europa League Kicks Off Amid Busy Domestic Action

The weekend’s domestic action across Europe’s top leagues reaches its final stretch today. Serie A, La Liga, and the Premier League all have matches scheduled on Monday as the latest round of fixtures wraps up, setting the stage for a packed midweek that mixes continental competition with key domestic cup and league games.

Europa League League Phase Kicks Off Wednesday and Thursday

The UEFA Europa League league phase gets underway this week, bringing a fresh set of European nights across all 36 clubs. The standout tie comes Wednesday when AC Milan host Benfica at San Siro, a genuine clash of traditional European powerhouses. Thursday’s slate includes Real Sociedad against Bournemouth at Anoeta and Beşiktaş facing Marseille in Istanbul, offering a mix of established European names and fresh storylines as the competition’s newer 36-team format takes full shape for a second season.

La Liga Keeps the Momentum Going Midweek

Spain’s top flight continues with a full slate of matches Tuesday Through Thursday. Real Madrid travel to Elche on Tuesday looking to maintain their strong start to the season, while Atlético Madrid host Osasuna and Barcelona host Racing on Wednesday. The midweek round gives several sides a chance to gain ground or steady their early-season campaigns before the next wave of European commitments arrives.

Carabao Cup Takes Center Stage in England

In England, attention turns to the Carabao Cup third round. Liverpool host Tottenham on Tuesday in a high-profile meeting that carries plenty of history and current rivalry, while Manchester United face Brighton at Old Trafford on Wednesday — a repeat of last season’s FA Cup meeting, which Brighton won. Manchester City are also in action later in the week. These ties give managers a real chance to rotate their squads while still treating the competition seriously as the road to Wembley begins in earnest.

The coming days offer a clear shift from weekend league business to a blend of European competition and domestic cup football. From Milan’s return to the Europa League against Benfica to the Anfield clash between Liverpool and Tottenham and Real Madrid’s trip to Elche, there’s no shortage of compelling fixtures. Fans can expect a busy and varied week as the 2026-27 season continues to gather pace across the continent.

Check HEAVY.com for injury news, TV information, match reports and more for all the big matches.