Fandango Brings Weekly Bundesliga Highlights Show to U.S. Fans

American soccer fans now have a new Monday appointment. Fandango is offering a 50-minute Bundesliga highlights show every Monday, bringing viewers the weekend’s best goals, biggest moments and most important storylines from Germany’s top flight. The program is part of the Bundesliga’s new U.S. media-rights arrangement and gives fans another way to follow the competition without watching every live match.

The show complements Fandango’s free streaming coverage and USA Network’s linear broadcasts, creating a more complete viewing package for American audiences. For fans following Bayern Munich’s title defense, Borussia Dortmund’s challenge or the Bundesliga’s emerging stars, the Monday recap provides a convenient way to stay up to date after the final whistle in Germany.

A New Weekly Fixture for Bundesliga Fans

The new program condenses each matchday into a 50-minute presentation, combining goals, key incidents and the major narratives shaping the league. It should appeal both to committed supporters who want a quick review of the weekend and to casual viewers looking for an accessible introduction to German football.

The highlights show arrives under the Bundesliga’s multi-year U.S. agreement with Versant. More than 300 matches are available each season across Fandango and USA Network, with dozens of games offered free through Fandango’s streaming service. Adding a scheduled Monday recap gives the coverage a regular rhythm and helps keep the league in the American sports conversation throughout the week.

Echoes of ‘ Soccer Made in Germany’ on PBS

The idea of a weekly Bundesliga highlights program is not new to American television. From 1976 to 1988, PBS stations across the country aired ‘Soccer Made in Germany’, a one-hour show featuring edited highlights from the West German league. Hosted for many years by Toby Charles, it became one of the earliest regular national soccer programs available to U.S. viewers.

At a time when live European matches were difficult to find and soccer occupied only a small place in the American sports landscape, ‘Soccer Made in Germany’ offered viewers a rare window into clubs and players overseas. For many longtime fans, it helped build an early connection with German football and European competition more broadly.

Fandango’s version benefits from modern production, rapid turnaround and streaming access, but the underlying idea remains familiar: provide American audiences with a dependable weekly dose of Bundesliga action. The difference is that today’s viewers can follow the highlights immediately and then watch a much wider selection of live games whenever they choose.

Why the Monday Show Matters

The Bundesliga now competes for American attention with the Premier League, MLS, Liga MX, the Champions League and the country’s major domestic sports. A consistent weekly highlights show gives the league another chance to reach viewers who may not be available for live kickoffs, particularly those taking place early in the U.S. morning.

It also makes the competition easier to follow for newer fans. A viewer who misses several matches can still understand the title race, relegation battle and major individual performances in one sitting. Combined with Fandango’s live coverage and USA Network’s selected broadcasts, the Monday show represents a practical way to make Bundesliga viewing more accessible.

For older American supporters, it may also feel like a modern continuation of something familiar. The technology has changed dramatically since the days of ‘Soccer Made in Germany’, but the appeal remains the same: a regular opportunity to discover the goals, personalities and drama of German football.