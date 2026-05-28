Barcelona ‘Agree’ To $93.7 Million Transfer For England International

Barcelona is closing in on its shock swoop for English international Antony Gordon.

According to Ben Jacobs of Give Me Sport, the Catalans have agreed to a transfer fee of $93.7 million with Newcastle United. Gordon’s medical has been scheduled for later this week.

“BREAKING: Barcelona reach an agreement in principle with Newcastle to sign Anthony Gordon. £70m plus bonuses,” Jacobs reported via X. “Barcelona have pencilled in a medical for this week and anticipate the deal is formalised quickly. Bayern expected to lose out despite also agreeing terms with Gordon. Liverpool never made a move despite historical interest.”

Barcelona’s rapid movement on this transfer will ensure Gordon is locked down ahead of the World Cup. The talented winger is expected to play a sizeable role in Thomas Tuchel’s team. Of course, that could have seen his value rise on the transfer market.

Gordon is coming off a strong season for Newcastle. In 26 games, he scored six goals and registered two assists. He also fired in 69 crosses and won 13 tackles throughout the Premier League season. When factoring in European games, Gordon was Newcastle’s top scorer, registering 18 goals in total throughout the season.

His pace, direct running and positional versatility will all be key to his success in La Liga, where he could fit perfectly within Barcelona’s ever-evolving side.

Barcelona Will Get Better With Anthony Gordon

By adding Gordon, Barcelona will be improving its attacking ranks. The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the more exciting English talents in recent years and looked ready to take a step up in compeition.

“They needed to add more depth to the attacking unit, and Gordon should prove to be an excellent acquisition,” Saikat wrote for Caught Offside. “He has shown his quality in the Premier League and in the UEFA Champions League this season. He has the quality to play for a bigger club, and the opportunity to play for Barcelona will be exciting for him.”

However, with the addition of Gordon, there will be questions surrounding the long-term future of Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United winger had a successful loan spell with Barcelona this past season.

Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona Future Unclear

When Barcelona secured Rashford on a season-long lone ahead of the 2025-26 season, there was a $34.8 million option to buy written into his contract. It was long believed that Barcelona would trigger that option at the end of the season.

Of course, the deal for Gordon has likely ended the chances of Rashford signing for the Catalans on a full-time basis. As such, it’s expected that Barcelona will engage Manchester United about a second season-long loan.

“Meanwhile, Barcelona still intend to discuss a deal for Marcus Rashford with Manchester United this week. But, their objective is to secure another loan,” Craig Hope of the Daily Mail reports. “They have until June 15 to trigger a clause to buy the England forward for £26m.”

United has been rumored to prefer a direct sale this summer. Rashford holds homegrown status for United, so any sale would represent pure profit. Given the number of areas United are expected to strengthen this summer, they could use the income from a Rashford sale.

So, while the Gordon transfer has come as a complete shock, the fact that Rashford might not be back with Barcelona next season is just as jaw-dropping.

It looks like this year’s summer transfer window is going to be incredibly interesting.