Barcelona vs. Feyenoord Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News & Live Streaming

Barcelona hosts Feyenoord at Spotify Camp Nou this Wednesday, Sept. 9, on Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

The Catalan side is coming off a 5-0 victory over Valencia in its most recent LaLiga match, with Lamine Yamal scoring twice. After four matchdays, they currently sit atop the table with a perfect record of four wins.

For its part, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side enters the match unbeaten in the Eredivisie, having recorded three wins and two draws in its opening five matches. In their most recent league game, they defeated NEC Nijmegen 3-1 away from home.

Below, you will find all the information on the starting lineups, as well as how and where to watch it live via streaming and television.

Barcelona vs. Feyenoord: Team News & Starting Lineups

Hansi Flick’s side enters the match with three confirmed absences, including injured players Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji, both with knee injuries, as well as suspended Eric García. Jesse Bisiwu is also a doubt due to a contusion.

Flick could line up with Joan García in goal, protected by a back four consisting of Koundé, Cubarsí, Christensen and Espart. Rodri and Pedri could lead the midfield, with a potent attack featuring Yamal, Fermín, Gordon and Raphinha.

Feyenoord has even more absences than the Catalan side, with Thomas Beelen out with a broken leg, Bart Nieuwkoop, Gijs Smal with an ankle injury, Jakub Moder with a knee injury, and Jordan Bos, who is also dealing with a knee injury.

Therefore, the Dutch side could line up with Ernst in goal, protected by a back four of Read, Juste, Watanabe, and Marmol; a midfield led by Vanhoutte, Zechiel, and Targhalline; and an attack of Valente, Ferri, and Diarra.

Barcelona predicted starting XI vs. Feyenoord: J. Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Christensen, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Raphinha.

Feyenoord predicted starting XI vs. Barcelona: Ernst; Read, Juste, Watanabe, Marmol; Vanhoutte, Zechiel, Targhalline; Valente, Ferri, Diarra.

These predicted starting lineups will be replaced by the official confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff, when both clubs announce them.

Barcelona vs. Feyenoord: How to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

In the UK, you can watch Barcelona vs. Feyenoord live on Amazon Prime Video; in the United States, the match will be available on Paramount+, TUDN USA, and ViX. In Canada, you can follow the broadcast on DAZN and fuboTV.