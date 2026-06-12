Barcelona Files Criminal Complaint Against Florentino Perez in Shocking Development

FC Barcelona has officially begun legal proceedings against Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, marking a significant escalation in the rivalry between Spain’s two biggest clubs.

The move comes after comments Perez made during a press conference on May 12 and in a media interview the following day, where he discussed Barcelona in connection with the Negreira case and accused the club of benefiting from refereeing decisions at Real Madrid’s expense.

Barcelona announced on Friday that it had filed the mandatory conciliation request required before pursuing a criminal complaint for slander under Article 205 of the Spanish Criminal Code. The development adds another layer of tension to a rivalry already dominated by disputes over officiating, governance, and the broader direction of Spanish football.

FC Barcelona Seeks Retraction From Florentino Perez

Barcelona outlined its position in an official statement.

“FC Barcelona reports that today it has filed the required conciliation request prior to filing a lawsuit for the crime of slander under Article 205 of the Penal Code against the President of Real Madrid, Mr. Florentino Perez, as a result of the statements made by him at the press conference on May 12 and in an interview with a media outlet the following day,” the statement read.

The club said its primary objective is to secure a public retraction from Perez.

“The objective of this lawsuit is for Mr. Perez to retract certain statements he made knowing them to be false, statements that are slanderous and offensive to the image and reputation of the Club,” Barcelona added.

The statement also made clear that further action will follow if Perez does not comply.

“Should this demand not be properly addressed, FC Barcelona will proceed to file the corresponding criminal complaint.”

Barcelona had previously indicated that its legal department was reviewing Perez’s comments and evaluating possible responses. Thursday’s announcement confirms the club has now taken the first formal legal step.

Florentino Perez and Real Madrid Await Next Response

Perez has previously dismissed the possibility of legal action from Barcelona and publicly stood by his criticism of the club.

“Barça would do well to sue me. If they think they should, let them do it,” Perez said when discussing the possibility of legal proceedings.

His comments followed his reference to the Negreira case, in while he criticized Barcelona and questioned past officiating decisions involving the two clubs.

Barcelona argues that those remarks damaged the club’s reputation and were made with knowledge that they were false. The conciliation process is designed to provide an opportunity for resolution before a criminal complaint is formally filed.

As of now, Real Madrid has not issued a new public response following Barcelona’s latest announcement.

The legal dispute comes at a time when relations between the clubs remain strained, despite their ongoing battles for domestic and European trophies. Barcelona and Real Madrid remain the dominant forces in Spanish football, competing annually in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League.

For now, attention turns to whether Perez chooses to retract the statements identified by Barcelona. If no agreement is reached during the conciliation process, the Catalan club says it will move forward with a criminal complaint against the Real Madrid president.

The case could become one of the most significant off-field disputes between the clubs in recent years, adding another chapter to one of football’s fiercest rivalries.