Barcelona Battling Arsenal, Bayern for Versatile Star Forward

Spanish heavyweights Barcelona are already looking to strengthen their squad this summer. Although the LaLiga transfer market does not officially open until July 1, the reigning champions are working on potential deals. Barca recently collected its 29th top-flight title by beating out bitter rivals Real Madrid.

According to The Athletic’s Pol Ballús, Barcelona is interested in signing Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon this summer. Nevertheless, the reporter claims that the Spanish side is not willing to meet Newcastle’s current asking price. The Magpies are open to selling the forward, but want €80 million ($93.2 million) to do so. Newcastle previously grabbed Gordon from Everton for around €45 million ($53.1 million).

While he got off to a slow start in northeast England, Gordon has racked up 23 goals and 17 assists in his last 95 Premier League games. The dynamic forward also scored a Champions League goal against Barcelona back in September. He has netted 10 goals in just 18 matches in the prestigious European competition throughout his young career.

Despite Gordon’s success, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe opted to bench the winger during the team’s final four Premier League games in 2026. The move was not necessarily because Gordon was struggling on the pitch. Instead, Howe admitted that he made the move because he was “looking at the future.” The remark indicates that Newcastle will likely be offloading the star this summer.

Barcelona Views Anthony Gordon as a Marcus Rashford Alternative

If Barcelona can land Gordon, he would be seen as a direct replacement of fellow Englishman Marcus Rashford. The Spanish giants previously signed Rashford on loan from Manchester United for the 2025-26 season. Barcelona does have a €30 million ($35 million) option to make the move permanent. Nevertheless, the team is unsure whether or not to trigger the clause.

While Gordon’s transfer fee will be higher than Rashford’s, Barca believes that the financial details of the deals would be similar. According to the aforementioned report, Gordon’s salary demands are expected to be lower than Rashford’s. Capology.com has revealed that Rashford was earning around $313,000 per week in Spain. Gordon, on the other hand, is raking in just over $200,000 per week with Newcastle.

Despite Barcelona’s hesitations, Rashford did enjoy a solid freshman campaign in Spain. The England star racked up 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 total appearances with the LaLiga champions. This includes key goals against Atletico Madrid and Real down the stretch of the 2025-26 season. Both Gordon and Rashford were recently named in England’s World Cup squad.

Barca May Fear Bidding War for Gordon

Barcelona will have plenty of competition for Gordon’s signature this summer, though. The Athletic recently revealed that Arsenal, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich were all interested in the Newcastle star as well. While the Magpies have had increased aspirations since the Saudi Arabian takeover in 2021, offloading Gordon would help balance their books.

Arsenal could eventually become Barcelona’s biggest competition for Gordon in the coming weeks. The Premier League champions are likely looking to add a quality left winger to their already dangerous lineup. Chelsea and Bayern, however, seemingly have star players in place at the position. Gordon would have to specifically compete with Luis Diaz at Bayern.