Barcelona Ready to Increase Julian Alvarez Bid to €135M as Atletico Madrid Dig In

Barcelona are preparing to return to the negotiating table for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez after their opening €100 million proposal failed to convince the Spanish club.

The transfer saga has quickly become one of the biggest stories of the summer window, with Barcelona pushing to secure the Argentina international before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Fabrizio Romano reported that Barcelona’s initial offer has opened “official negotiations” between the clubs, but Atletico are “not intentioned” to accept a €100 million valuation.

The situation has become more complicated as Atletico Madrid has publicly pushed back against speculation about Alvarez’s future. At the same time, Romano reported that Alvarez’s representatives have made their position clear, stating that the forward wants to leave the club. With negotiations ongoing and the World Cup approaching, both sides are now facing a pivotal stage in discussions.

Barcelona Prepare Improved Julian Alvarez Offer After Atletico Madrid Rejects €100M Bid

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona submitted an initial €100 million proposal for Alvarez. The offer did not include players and was not enough to satisfy Atletico Madrid’s demands.

Romano wrote: “Barcelona initial proposal worth €100m, not enough to get the deal done but opens ‘official negotiations’ between the clubs.”

He also reported that Barcelona are expected to return with a new proposal soon.

Additional reports cited by Mundo Deportivo indicate that Atletico Madrid have denied receiving an acceptable offer and remain unwilling to part with one of their most important players.

A club source told Mundo Deportivo: “Just another lie.”

The source added: “We won’t accept it, because Julian is not for sale.”

However, journalist Veronica Brunati reported, “Barça is willing to present a counteroffer of 135 million euros with variables.”

ÚLTIMA HORA: JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ 🇦🇷¡Han comenzado oficialmente las negociaciones entre el FC Barcelona y el Atlético de Madrid por el traspaso de Julián Álvarez! 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB El Atlético de Madrid NO está interesado en la oferta de 100 millones de euros ofrecido por el FC Barcelona.… https://t.co/o12nuXJV87 — Veronica Brunati (@verobrunati) May 29, 2026

Barcelona’s interest follows meetings involving sporting director Deco and Alvarez’s representatives. Reports state that the club wants to complete any possible agreement before the World Cup begins, anticipating that strong performances on the international stage could further increase competition for the player.

Alvarez has become Barcelona’s priority center-forward target after establishing himself as a key player for Atletico Madrid following his move from Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid Criticize Barcelona’s Conduct Amid Julian Alvarez Transfer Speculation

While negotiations continue, Atletico Madrid have expressed growing frustration over the constant transfer links.

According to MARCA, club officials issued a strong response to ongoing reports connecting Alvarez with Barcelona.

The club stated: “There has been no offer for our player, nor any meeting. We are tired of months of lies, half-truths, harassment of our players in mixed zones, and absurd questions that are all part of a pre-arranged campaign.”

Atletico officials also defended Alvarez’s conduct throughout the process.

“It’s just agent talk,” a club spokesperson told MARCA. “Julian has behaved impeccably at all times, giving his all on the pitch and demonstrating maximum professionalism.”

The spokesperson added, “We know he didn’t cause all this noise; he has always behaved perfectly.”

Despite those public comments, Romano reported that Alvarez’s camp has informed Atletico Madrid of the player’s desire to leave after previously rejecting a contract extension.

That difference between the club’s public stance and the player’s reported wishes has intensified scrutiny on the negotiations.

Alvarez remains one of Atletico’s most valuable assets. The 26-year-old played a central role in Diego Simeone’s attack and is expected to be a key figure for Argentina as they defend their World Cup title this summer.

For now, Atletico Madrid continues to insist that the striker is not for sale. Barcelona, meanwhile, appears determined to test that position with an improved offer.

With the World Cup fast approaching and negotiations now officially underway, the next proposal from Barcelona could prove decisive in determining whether one of the summer’s biggest transfer moves becomes a reality.