Barcelona & Lamine Yamal Break Records, Leave Real Madrid Way Behind

Barcelona emphatically defeated Valencia 5-0 this Sunday, Sept. 6, and with that result, they reached a mark that puts them well ahead of Real Madrid.

Lamine Yamal stood out with a brace and also reached an important milestone this season in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Following their visit to Mestalla, Hansi Flick’s side sits first as the outright leader of La Liga with 12 points after four matches. The Catalan side has now recorded four wins, zero draws and zero losses in the league this season.

Although Real Madrid sits in second place, just three points behind Barcelona after a record of three wins and one loss in their first four league matches, they have fallen well behind in terms of goals.

Barcelona and Lamine Yamal Leave Real Madrid in the Dust

Barcelona and Real Madrid lead La Liga in goals this season, but Real Madrid has only 10, while the Catalan side leads by a wide margin with 17, according to figures shared by StatMuse.

The same statistics also show another striking figure: Barcelona has the most matches with more than 5 goals in La Liga this season, with three such games; second place belongs to Levante, while the rest of the league has zero matches with more than 5 goals.

On the other hand, Yamal, 19, is once again making history in this new campaign. After four matches this season, he has 4 goals, making him the only teenager with more than 2 goals across the top 5 European leagues.

It is also worth noting that Yamal actually scored those 4 goals in 4 matches across just 2 games, his last two: in the 5-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano, where he scored a brace, and in this most recent 5-0 victory over Valencia, where he scored yet another brace.

Last season, Yamal already posted extraordinary numbers in La Liga with Barcelona, scoring 16 goals and providing 11 assists in 28 matches. Additionally, in the Champions League, he recorded 10 goal contributions in 10 matches, with 6 goals and 4 assists.

That is without even mentioning, of course, that he was crowned a world champion with Spain, scoring 1 goal in the 8 matches he played. Despite everything he accomplished last season, it seems that he has started this campaign on the right foot and in the best possible way to break more records and make even more history. We will see what awaits Barcelona’s No. 10 for the rest of the season.