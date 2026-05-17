How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Betis Live Today: La Liga Preview, Stats, Lineup

Barcelona vs Real Betis live today brings another huge night to the Spotify Camp Nou as FC Barcelona hosts Real Betis Balompié in a major La Liga Matchday 37 clash. Hansi Flick’s side already secured the league title after winning El Clásico last week, but Barcelona still has history to chase before the season ends.

The club has won all 18 home league matches this season and can become the first team in 40 years, and the first in the modern 20-team La Liga format, to finish with a perfect home record. Real Betis also enters the match with confidence after securing UEFA Champions League qualification.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Lineup and Team News Before Kickoff

Barcelona vs Real Betis today arrives after Barcelona’s 11-match domestic winning streak ended with a 1-0 defeat against Alavés on Wednesday. Flick rotated his squad during that loss, but Barcelona still enters tonight’s game as league champions and one of Europe’s strongest home teams.

The Barcelona vs Real Betis lineup will be missing several important players. Barcelona must play without Frenkie de Jong and teenage winger Lamine Yamal. Despite those absences, Barcelona still has strong attacking options available as the club looks to protect its perfect home league record.

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini also faces defensive problems ahead of today’s Barcelona vs Real Betis match. Diego Llorente and Cucho Hernández are suspended, while Marc Bartra remains unavailable because of injury.

Betis enters the match unbeaten in five games. The club confirmed its return to the Champions League after a 2-1 win over Elche during the week.

Barcelona vs Real Betis: Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Barcelona vs Real Betis stats show why this fixture regularly produces goals and drama. Across 143 official meetings, Barcelona has won 86 matches while Real Betis has earned 30 victories alongside 27 draws.

Barcelona has also dominated this fixture at home. The club has won 55 of 72 home matches against the Andalusian side at the Camp Nou. The last Barcelona vs Real Betis head-to-head meeting in December 2025 produced an exciting 5-3 Barcelona victory at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

The numbers also point toward another open match tonight. Fourteen of the last 16 meetings between the clubs have produced more than 2.5 goals. Barcelona has also scored a first-half goal in each of its last 12 home matches.

The Barcelona vs Real Betis prediction discussion focuses heavily on Barcelona’s perfect home record and Betis’ recent unbeaten run. With both teams already achieving their major league goals, the match could develop into an open attacking contest.

How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Betis: Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the Barcelona vs Real Betis live stream can watch the match across major broadcasters worldwide. The game kicks off at 21:15 CET, which is 19:15 UTC and 15:15 ET.

In the United States, the Barcelona vs Real Betis live stream is available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Canadian viewers can watch through TSN and RDS.

In Spain, coverage is available on Movistar Plus+. Fans in the United Kingdom can watch on Premier Sports and Premier Sports Player. Viewers in Germany, Italy, and Austria can stream the game through DAZN.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, including Ghana and Nigeria, fans can follow Barcelona vs Real Betis live today on SuperSport and Sporty TV. North African viewers can watch through beIN Sports.