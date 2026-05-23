How to Watch Valencia vs Barcelona Live Today: La Liga Preview, Stats, Lineup

Valencia vs Barcelona live today will bring the 2025–26 La Liga season to an end. Valencia CF will face FC Barcelona at Mestalla Stadium on Saturday, May 23, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 19:00 UTC, or 3:00 PM ET. Barcelona already secured the La Liga title before the final weekend, but Valencia still enters the match fighting for a possible UEFA Conference League place.

The Valencia vs Barcelona match today brings different pressure levels for both clubs as Hansi Flick’s side looks to finish the season strongly, while Valencia needs points to keep European hopes alive.

Valencia vs Barcelona: Lineup and Team News Before Final Matchday

Valencia CF still has strong motivation heading into today’s Valencia vs Barcelona match. Valencia is currently ninth in the La Liga table, with 46 points. A home win over the La Liga champions could move Carlos Corberán’s side closer to a UEFA Conference League spot if other results also go their way.

However, Valencia CF enters the Valencia vs Barcelona match with several squad problems, as key players remain out due to injury and suspension. Defenders Eray Cömert and José Gayà are among the notable absences ahead of the game at Mestalla Stadium. Valencia will rely on striker Hugo Duro, who has netted 10 league goals this season, with seven of them scored at home.

FC Barcelona enters the Valencia vs Barcelona match as La Liga champions with 94 points. Barcelona already secured the league title and Spanish Super Cup during Hansi Flick’s first season in charge. The club also holds the best away record in La Liga this season, having earned 37 points on the road.

Valencia vs Barcelona Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Valencia vs Barcelona stats heavily favor Barcelona before kickoff. Across 180 La Liga meetings, Barcelona has won 91 matches, while Valencia has won 43.

The Valencia vs Barcelona head-to-head record in recent seasons also shows Barcelona’s dominance. Barcelona is currently unbeaten in 12 straight matches against Valencia across all competitions. Since Hansi Flick took over as manager, Barcelona has defeated Valencia in all four encounters, with a total score of 20-2.

Barcelona has also produced several huge wins in recent meetings, including 6-0, 5-0, and 7-1 scorelines. Valencia, meanwhile, has struggled defensively throughout the campaign after conceding 54 league goals.

The Valencia vs Barcelona prediction conversation continues because Barcelona enters the match with a strong away form, while Valencia faces heavy pressure to secure a positive result in front of its home supporters.

How to Watch Valencia vs Barcelona: Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the Valencia vs Barcelona live stream can watch the match through official broadcasters worldwide. Fans in the United States can watch Valencia vs Barcelona live on ESPN through ESPN+, while viewers in Canada can follow the match on TSN and RDS.

Viewers in Spain, Germany, Italy, and Belgium will be able to watch the match live on DAZN. Fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland will be able to stream the match on Disney+, while viewers in France can watch through beIN Sports.

Supporters across South America can follow the Valencia vs Barcelona match on ESPN and Disney+, while viewers in Mexico can watch on Sky Sports. In India, the match is available on DAZN India, while Australian fans can stream through beIN Sports. Valencia vs Barcelona live today can also be followed through the official Valencia CF and FC Barcelona match centers with live commentary and updates.