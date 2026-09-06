Is Lamine Yamal Playing Today for Valencia vs. Barcelona?

Valencia hosts Barcelona this Sunday, Sept. 6, on Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 La Liga season. Hansi Flick’s side currently sits atop the table with nine points after a perfect start of three games and three wins.

Their closest challenger is Real Madrid, also with nine points, but Barcelona has played one fewer game, so a victory over the Mestalla side would make them the outright leaders.

Ahead of this match, all eyes are on the team’s star, Lamine Yamal. As is customary on every matchday, fans are wondering whether Yamal will play.

The answer is clear: yes, and here are the details.

Lamine Yamal’s Two Goals in Last Match Boost Barcelona

Yamal is included in Barcelona’s squad for this away match. Joining him are other forwards such as new signing Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha, Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon.

With the talented Spanish winger available and fit, he is highly likely to start this match. Yamal has already scored two goals in Barcelona’s first three La Liga matches this season, pointing to what could be a great campaign for the World Cup champion.

Those two goals in three matches came in just one game, the most recent one against Rayo Vallecano, which Barcelona won 5-2. In the 21st minute of that match, Yamal took advantage of a ball received from Marc Bernal and fired into the top right corner.

Later that same night, in the 90th minute, Yamal once again capitalized on an opportunity, this time assisted by his new teammate Adeyemi, and fired a precise shot into the bottom left corner.

With this excellent run of form, Yamal will therefore approach the match against Valencia highly motivated to become the outright leader of La Liga ahead of their biggest rivals, Real Madrid.

What’s Next for Lamine Yamal & Barcelona

After their visit to Mestalla, Barcelona and Yamal will have to switch into UEFA Champions League mode, as their journey in Europe’s top competition begins next Wednesday, Sept. 9.

On that day, the Catalan side will host Eredivisie side Feyenoord at Camp Nou at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time, or 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time, on Matchday 1 of the UCL league phase.

After that match, Barcelona will not be back in action until Sunday, Sept. 13, when they visit Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium.