How to Watch Levante vs. Barcelona Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Levante hosts Barcelona at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium this Sunday, Sept. 13, for the fifth matchday of LaLiga 2026-27.
Levante arrive in 13th place with 5 points after 4 matches, with a record of 1 win, 2 draws and 1 defeat.
Hansi Flick’s side, for its part, arrives as leader, even having one match less than its closest pursuers. They have 12 points after 4 matches, with a perfect record of 4 wins.
Levante vs. Barcelona: Start Time
The match between Levante and Barcelona is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 3:15 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 7:15 a.m. Pacific Time and 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.
- Date: Sept. 13, 2026
- Venue: Ciutat de Valencia Stadium
- Kickoff Time: 3:15 p.m. BST, 7:15 a.m. PT, 9:15 a.m. ET
Levante vs. Barcelona: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More
The match between Levante and Barcelona will be available in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports 1.
In the United States, you can watch the match on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and fuboTV. In Canada, you can follow Levante vs. Barcelona on TSN Premium.
Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.
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Country
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Platform(s)
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Anguilla
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Bluu
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Antigua and Barbuda
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Bluu
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Australia
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beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
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Bahamas
|
Bluu
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Bangladesh
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FanCode, Begin
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Barbados
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Bluu
|
Belize
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Nexgen
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Bermuda
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Bluu
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Bhutan
|
FanCode
|
Botswana
|
SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
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British Virgin Islands
|
Bluu
|
Brunei Darussalam
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beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS MAX Thailand
|
Cameroon
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SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport3
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Canada
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TSN Premium
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Cayman Islands
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Bluu
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Dominica
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Bluu
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Gambia
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SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
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Ghana
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Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
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United Kingdom
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Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player
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Grenada
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Bluu
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Guam
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ESPN Deportes
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Hong Kong
|
Now Player, Now Sports 2, M Plus Live
|
India
|
FanCode
|
Ireland (Republic)
|
Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player
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Jamaica
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Bluu
|
Kenya
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Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Azam Sports 4 HD, GOtv
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Lesotho
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SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
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Liberia
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SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
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Malawi
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SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Azam Sports 4 HD
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Malaysia
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beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN SPORTS MAX Malaysia
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Maldives
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FanCode, Medianet
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Malta
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GO TV Anywhere, TSN4 Malta
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Mauritius
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SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport3
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Mexico
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Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
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Montserrat
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Bluu
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Namibia
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SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
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Nepal
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FanCode, DGO
|
New Zealand
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beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
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Nigeria
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Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
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Northern Mariana Islands
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ESPN Deportes
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Pakistan
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FanCode, Begin
|
Philippines
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beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN SPORTS MAX Philippines
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Puerto Rico
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ESPN Deportes, NAICOM
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Rwanda
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Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport3, Azam Sports 4 HD
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Saint Kitts and Nevis
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Bluu
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Saint Lucia
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Bluu
|
Seychelles
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SuperSport MáXimo 3, Bluu, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport3
|
Sierra Leone
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Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
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Singapore
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beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
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South Africa
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Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
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South Sudan
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beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD
|
Sri Lanka
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FanCode, Begin
|
St. Vincent / Grenadines
|
Bluu
|
Swaziland (Eswatini)
|
SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
|
Tanzania
|
Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Azam Sports 4 HD
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
Bluu
|
Turks and Caicos Islands
|
Bluu
|
U.S. Virgin Islands
|
ESPN Deportes
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Uganda
|
Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Azam Sports 4 HD
|
USA
|
ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App
|
Zambia
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SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Azam Sports 4 HD
|
Zimbabwe
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SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Azam Sports 4 HD
How to Watch Levante vs. Barcelona Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming