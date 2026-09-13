How to Watch Levante vs. Barcelona Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Levante hosts Barcelona at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium this Sunday, Sept. 13, for the fifth matchday of LaLiga 2026-27.

Levante arrive in 13th place with 5 points after 4 matches, with a record of 1 win, 2 draws and 1 defeat.

Hansi Flick’s side, for its part, arrives as leader, even having one match less than its closest pursuers. They have 12 points after 4 matches, with a perfect record of 4 wins.

Levante vs. Barcelona: Start Time

The match between Levante and Barcelona is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 3:15 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 7:15 a.m. Pacific Time and 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Sept. 13, 2026

Sept. 13, 2026 Venue: Ciutat de Valencia Stadium

Kickoff Time: 3:15 p.m. BST, 7:15 a.m. PT, 9:15 a.m. ET

Levante vs. Barcelona: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The match between Levante and Barcelona will be available in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports 1.

In the United States, you can watch the match on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and fuboTV. In Canada, you can follow Levante vs. Barcelona on TSN Premium.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.