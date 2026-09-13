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How to Watch Levante vs. Barcelona Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

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BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 09: Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match between FC Barcelona and Feyenoord at Camp Nou on September 09, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Levante hosts Barcelona at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium this Sunday, Sept. 13, for the fifth matchday of LaLiga 2026-27.

Levante arrive in 13th place with 5 points after 4 matches, with a record of 1 win, 2 draws and 1 defeat.

Hansi Flick’s side, for its part, arrives as leader, even having one match less than its closest pursuers. They have 12 points after 4 matches, with a perfect record of 4 wins.

Levante vs. Barcelona: Start Time

The match between Levante and Barcelona is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 3:15 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 7:15 a.m. Pacific Time and 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

  • Date: Sept. 13, 2026
  • Venue: Ciutat de Valencia Stadium
  • Kickoff Time: 3:15 p.m. BST, 7:15 a.m. PT, 9:15 a.m. ET

Levante vs. Barcelona: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The match between Levante and Barcelona will be available in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports 1.

In the United States, you can watch the match on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, and fuboTV. In Canada, you can follow Levante vs. Barcelona on TSN Premium.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.

Country

Platform(s)

Anguilla

Bluu

Antigua and Barbuda

Bluu

Australia

beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Bahamas

Bluu

Bangladesh

FanCode, Begin

Barbados

Bluu

Belize

Nexgen

Bermuda

Bluu

Bhutan

FanCode

Botswana

SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

Brunei Darussalam

beIN Sports 3 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS MAX Thailand

Cameroon

SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport3

Canada

TSN Premium

Cayman Islands

Bluu

Dominica

Bluu

Gambia

SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Ghana

Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

United Kingdom

Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player

Grenada

Bluu

Guam

ESPN Deportes

Hong Kong

Now Player, Now Sports 2, M Plus Live

India

FanCode

Ireland (Republic)

Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player

Jamaica

Bluu

Kenya

Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Azam Sports 4 HD, GOtv

Lesotho

SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Liberia

SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malawi

SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Azam Sports 4 HD

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN SPORTS MAX Malaysia

Maldives

FanCode, Medianet

Malta

GO TV Anywhere, TSN4 Malta

Mauritius

SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport3

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

Montserrat

Bluu

Namibia

SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Nepal

FanCode, DGO

New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria

Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Northern Mariana Islands

ESPN Deportes

Pakistan

FanCode, Begin

Philippines

beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN SPORTS MAX Philippines

Puerto Rico

ESPN Deportes, NAICOM

Rwanda

Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport3, Azam Sports 4 HD

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Bluu

Saint Lucia

Bluu

Seychelles

SuperSport MáXimo 3, Bluu, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, New World Sport3

Sierra Leone

Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Singapore

beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN SPORTS MAX Singapore

South Africa

Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

South Sudan

beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD

Sri Lanka

FanCode, Begin

St. Vincent / Grenadines

Bluu

Swaziland (Eswatini)

SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Tanzania

Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Azam Sports 4 HD

Trinidad and Tobago

Bluu

Turks and Caicos Islands

Bluu

U.S. Virgin Islands

ESPN Deportes

Uganda

Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Azam Sports 4 HD

USA

ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App

Zambia

SuperSport MáXimo 3, StarTimes App, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Azam Sports 4 HD

Zimbabwe

SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Azam Sports 4 HD

 

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

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How to Watch Levante vs. Barcelona Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

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