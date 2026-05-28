Barcelona Prepare First Official Bid for Julian Alvarez as Atletico Madrid Exit Confirmed

Barcelona are preparing to make their first official offer for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez as the La Liga champions push to strengthen their attack ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Barcelona are preparing a formal bid for the Argentina international “without any players included” after direct talks between sporting director Deco and Alvarez’s representatives. Romano also stated that the striker informed Atletico Madrid of his desire to leave after rejecting a contract extension “months ago.”

The move comes as Barcelona continues an aggressive summer transfer strategy following progress toward signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. Club officials want to complete major deals before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins, with Alvarez viewed as the club’s top center-forward target.

According to the information provided, Atletico Madrid does not want to lose the 26-year-old to a direct La Liga rival and are seeking a fee close to €150 million. Barcelona, meanwhile, are believed to have set an internal limit of around €100 million for the operation.

Fabrizio Romano Reveals Barcelona Plan for Julian Alvarez Transfer

Romano reported that Barcelona are now preparing an official opening proposal after a key meeting involving Deco, Alvarez’s agent Fernando Hidalgo, and intermediary Juanma Lopez.

“Barcelona are preparing first official bid for Julián Álvarez, to be sent soon — and without any players included,” Romano posted.

“Julián informed Atléti of desire to leave after rejecting a new deal months ago,” Romano added. “After direct meeting with agent & intermediaries, Barça will send a bid.”

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo also reported that the meeting took place in Barcelona and included figures close to Atletico Madrid. Juanma López, a former Atletico player with strong ties to the club, is expected to play a role in negotiations between both sides.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Alvarez told his representatives he is happy in Madrid but would prefer a move to Camp Nou if an agreement can be reached.

Barcelona wants clarity on the deal before the World Cup begins because they expect interest in Alvarez to increase once the tournament starts.

The Argentine forward is expected to play a major role for Lionel Scaloni’s national team during the competition, beginning with Argentina’s opening match against Algeria on June 17.

Atletico Madrid Face Difficult Negotiations With Barcelona

Barcelona’s pursuit of Alvarez could become one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer because of the financial gap between the two clubs’ valuations.

According to the information provided, Atletico Madrid are demanding around €150 million for the striker, while Barcelona hopes to complete a deal closer to €100 million with additional bonuses and variables included.

Alvarez is considered Barcelona’s priority attacking target as the club looks to reinforce its front line before next season.

Mundo Deportivo stated that neither Barcelona nor Atletico Madrid wants negotiations to become a prolonged public saga throughout the transfer window. The expectation is that talks could move quickly once formal discussions begin.

Alvarez joined Atletico Madrid after leaving Manchester City and has become one of Diego Simeone’s key attacking players. However, the player’s desire to explore a move to Barcelona may increase pressure on Atletico’s management during negotiations.

Barcelona’s push for Alvarez also reflects the club’s broader effort to reshape the squad under Deco ahead of another season competing in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

The club already appears close to completing the signing of Anthony Gordon, while Alvarez would add another major attacking option alongside Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha.

For now, Barcelona are preparing their first official proposal as discussions with Atletico Madrid move toward the next stage.