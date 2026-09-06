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How to Watch Valencia vs. Barcelona Live Today: Time, TV Channels, Streaming

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Barcelona's Brazilian forward #11 Raphinha (R) celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal with Barcelona's Spanish forward #10 Lamine Yamal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on August 31, 2026. (Photo by Lluis GENE / AFP via Getty Images)

Valencia hosts Barcelona this Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Mestalla Stadium as part of Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 LaLiga.

Carlos Corberan’s team is currently in 18th place in the league standings with only  1 point after getting one draw and two defeats in their first three games.

Hansi Flick’s side is in 1st place with a perfect path so far: 3 games, 3 victories and 9 points.

Valencia vs. Barcelona: Start Time

The match between Valencia and Barcelona is scheduled for Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m. in the United States (Pacific Time). That is 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

  • Date: Sept. 6, 2026
  • Venue: Mestalla Stadium, Valencia, Spain
  • Kickoff Time: 7:30 a.m. PT, 10:30 a.m. ET.

Valencia vs. Barcelona: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The Valencia vs. Barcelona match will be available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports Player and Premier Sports 2, while in Spain it will be on Movistar+.

In the United States, you can enjoy the match on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN App, and fuboTV; in Canada, you can follow it on TSN Premium.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.

Country TV Channel/Streaming
American Samoa tvWAN Sports
Anguilla Bluu, Rush Sports 3
Antigua and Barbuda Bluu, Rush Sports 3
Argentina DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO
Aruba Bluu, Rush Sports 3
Australia beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
Bahamas Bluu, Rush Sports 3
Barbados Bluu, Rush Sports 3
Belize Nexgen
Bermuda Bluu, Rush Sports 3
Brazil CazéTV
British Virgin Islands Bluu, Rush Sports 3
Canada TSN Premium
Cayman Islands Bluu, Rush Sports 3
Chile DIRECTV Sports Chile, DGO
Colombia DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DGO
Costa Rica ViX, Sky Sports Norte
Dominica Bluu
Dominican Republic ViX, Sky Sports Norte
Ecuador DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DGO
El Salvador ViX, Sky Sports Norte
Fiji tvWAN Sports
Gambia Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
Ghana StarTimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
United Kingdom Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2
Grenada Bluu, Rush Sports 3
Guam ESPN Deportes
Guatemala ViX, Sky Sports Norte
Haiti Canal+ AYiTi Sport 1
Honduras ViX, Sky Sports Norte
India FanCode
Republic of Ireland Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2
Jamaica Bluu, Rush Sports 3
Malawi StarTimes App, Azam Sports 4 HD
Malta GO TV Anywhere, TSN4 Malta
Mauritius Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, New World Sport3
Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
Montserrat Bluu, Rush Sports 3
New Zealand beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nicaragua ViX, Sky Sports Norte
Nigeria StarTimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
Northern Mariana Islands ESPN Deportes
Panama ViX, Sky Sports Norte, Rush Sports 3
Peru DIRECTV Sports Peru, DGO
Philippines beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Puerto Rico ESPN Deportes, NAICOM
Saint Kitts and Nevis Bluu, Rush Sports 3
Saint Lucia Bluu
Samoa tvWAN Sports
Seychelles Bluu, New World Sport3, Rush Sports 3
Sierra Leone StarTimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
Singapore StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3 Singapore
South Africa StarTimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App
St. Vincent / Grenadines Bluu
Suriname Bluu, Rush Sports 3
Swaziland Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
Tanzania StarTimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, Azam Sports 4 HD
Tonga tvWAN Sports
Trinidad and Tobago Bluu, Rush Sports 3
Turks and Caicos Islands Bluu, Rush Sports 3
U.S. Virgin Islands ESPN Deportes
Uganda StarTimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, Azam Sports 4 HD
Uruguay DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DGO
Vanuatu tvWAN Sports
Venezuela DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DGO, inter
Zambia StarTimes App, Azam Sports 4 HD
Zimbabwe Azam Sports 4 HD

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

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How to Watch Valencia vs. Barcelona Live Today: Time, TV Channels, Streaming

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