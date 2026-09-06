How to Watch Valencia vs. Barcelona Live Today: Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Valencia hosts Barcelona this Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Mestalla Stadium as part of Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 LaLiga.
Carlos Corberan’s team is currently in 18th place in the league standings with only 1 point after getting one draw and two defeats in their first three games.
Hansi Flick’s side is in 1st place with a perfect path so far: 3 games, 3 victories and 9 points.
Valencia vs. Barcelona: Start Time
The match between Valencia and Barcelona is scheduled for Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m. in the United States (Pacific Time). That is 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
- Date: Sept. 6, 2026
- Venue: Mestalla Stadium, Valencia, Spain
- Kickoff Time: 7:30 a.m. PT, 10:30 a.m. ET.
Valencia vs. Barcelona: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More
The Valencia vs. Barcelona match will be available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports Player and Premier Sports 2, while in Spain it will be on Movistar+.
In the United States, you can enjoy the match on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN App, and fuboTV; in Canada, you can follow it on TSN Premium.
Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.
|Country
|TV Channel/Streaming
|American Samoa
|tvWAN Sports
|Anguilla
|Bluu, Rush Sports 3
|Antigua and Barbuda
|Bluu, Rush Sports 3
|Argentina
|DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO
|Aruba
|Bluu, Rush Sports 3
|Australia
|beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
|Bahamas
|Bluu, Rush Sports 3
|Barbados
|Bluu, Rush Sports 3
|Belize
|Nexgen
|Bermuda
|Bluu, Rush Sports 3
|Brazil
|CazéTV
|British Virgin Islands
|Bluu, Rush Sports 3
|Canada
|TSN Premium
|Cayman Islands
|Bluu, Rush Sports 3
|Chile
|DIRECTV Sports Chile, DGO
|Colombia
|DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DGO
|Costa Rica
|ViX, Sky Sports Norte
|Dominica
|Bluu
|Dominican Republic
|ViX, Sky Sports Norte
|Ecuador
|DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DGO
|El Salvador
|ViX, Sky Sports Norte
|Fiji
|tvWAN Sports
|Gambia
|Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
|Ghana
|StarTimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
|United Kingdom
|Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2
|Grenada
|Bluu, Rush Sports 3
|Guam
|ESPN Deportes
|Guatemala
|ViX, Sky Sports Norte
|Haiti
|Canal+ AYiTi Sport 1
|Honduras
|ViX, Sky Sports Norte
|India
|FanCode
|Republic of Ireland
|Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2
|Jamaica
|Bluu, Rush Sports 3
|Malawi
|StarTimes App, Azam Sports 4 HD
|Malta
|GO TV Anywhere, TSN4 Malta
|Mauritius
|Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, New World Sport3
|Mexico
|Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
|Montserrat
|Bluu, Rush Sports 3
|New Zealand
|beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
|Nicaragua
|ViX, Sky Sports Norte
|Nigeria
|StarTimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
|Northern Mariana Islands
|ESPN Deportes
|Panama
|ViX, Sky Sports Norte, Rush Sports 3
|Peru
|DIRECTV Sports Peru, DGO
|Philippines
|beIN Sports Connect Philippines
|Puerto Rico
|ESPN Deportes, NAICOM
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|Bluu, Rush Sports 3
|Saint Lucia
|Bluu
|Samoa
|tvWAN Sports
|Seychelles
|Bluu, New World Sport3, Rush Sports 3
|Sierra Leone
|StarTimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
|Singapore
|StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3 Singapore
|South Africa
|StarTimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App
|St. Vincent / Grenadines
|Bluu
|Suriname
|Bluu, Rush Sports 3
|Swaziland
|Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
|Tanzania
|StarTimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, Azam Sports 4 HD
|Tonga
|tvWAN Sports
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Bluu, Rush Sports 3
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|Bluu, Rush Sports 3
|U.S. Virgin Islands
|ESPN Deportes
|Uganda
|StarTimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, Azam Sports 4 HD
|Uruguay
|DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DGO
|Vanuatu
|tvWAN Sports
|Venezuela
|DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DGO, inter
|Zambia
|StarTimes App, Azam Sports 4 HD
|Zimbabwe
|Azam Sports 4 HD
How to Watch Valencia vs. Barcelona Live Today: Time, TV Channels, Streaming