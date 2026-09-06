How to Watch Valencia vs. Barcelona Live Today: Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Valencia hosts Barcelona this Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Mestalla Stadium as part of Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 LaLiga.

Carlos Corberan’s team is currently in 18th place in the league standings with only 1 point after getting one draw and two defeats in their first three games.

Hansi Flick’s side is in 1st place with a perfect path so far: 3 games, 3 victories and 9 points.

Valencia vs. Barcelona: Start Time

The match between Valencia and Barcelona is scheduled for Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m. in the United States (Pacific Time). That is 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Sept. 6, 2026

Sept. 6, 2026 Venue: Mestalla Stadium, Valencia, Spain

Mestalla Stadium, Valencia, Spain Kickoff Time: 7:30 a.m. PT, 10:30 a.m. ET.

Valencia vs. Barcelona: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The Valencia vs. Barcelona match will be available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports Player and Premier Sports 2, while in Spain it will be on Movistar+.

In the United States, you can enjoy the match on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN App, and fuboTV; in Canada, you can follow it on TSN Premium.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.