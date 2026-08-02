Feyenoord vs Atalanta Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Feyenoord welcomed Atalanta to De Kuip on Sunday for the inaugural De Kuip Cup, with Feyenoord vs Atalanta serving as one of the standout pre-season fixtures before the 2026–27 campaign. The match kicked off at 15:00 CEST in Rotterdam and featured a unique format, with both clubs agreeing to play an additional 30 minutes after regulation, regardless of the score.

The encounter also provided both managers with a valuable opportunity to assess their squads against strong European opposition as preparations for the new season continued.

Feyenoord vs Atalanta Match Preview

The buildup to Feyenoord vs Atalanta centered on two clubs entering the new campaign in a positive mood. Feyenoord arrived after a positive pre-season run under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, including a 2–1 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

For Atalanta BC, the contest represented their first major international test of the summer under Maurizio Sarri. The Italian side traveled without striker El Bilal Touré, who remained linked with a move away from the club.

Special Match Format

Unlike a standard friendly, the De Kuip Cup featured an extended format. After the normal 90 minutes, both teams were scheduled to play an extra 30-minute period regardless of the scoreline.

If the teams remained level after the full 120 minutes, the trophy would be decided by a penalty shootout. The Feyenoord vs Atalanta clash therefore offered players extra competitive minutes while allowing both managers to rotate their squads and continue preparations for the season ahead.