FIFA World Cup 2030 Must Learn This Lesson from 2026 Edition

The FIFA World Cup 2030 will be here sooner than fans think. The expectation and the hype following the 2026 edition will help the world’s most powerful sports organization take the event to a whole new level.

Doing so depends on learning one crucial lesson.

The World Cup this year, despite the fantastic action on the pitch, faced several headwinds. The biggest one was the affordability issues that fans had to deal with when traveling to the United States.

While the FIFA World Cup 2030 won’t likely have immigration matters hanging over it, the powers that be must take affordability into account. This point is especially true since FIFA is gunning for an ever-increasing global audience.

As public relations expert at Casinos.com, Euan Jones, noted, affordability will be a key issue FIFA will need to address.

“One of the biggest talking points away from the football was affordability. Premium pricing undoubtedly creates an exclusive atmosphere around some of the biggest matches, but it also risks alienating the everyday supporter who gives the sport its identity.” Jones added, “Major tournaments need to strike a balance between maximising revenue and maintaining accessibility.”

It’s worth noting that the FIFA World Cup 2030 tourney will be all about selling fans a unique experience. And it’s that in-house experience that FIFA will be hoping can drive engagement around the world.

Stadiums Are Football’s Biggest Marketing Tool

While TV rights, merchandising, and endorsements are major income drivers for FIFA, the fact is that the stadiums remain football’s biggest marketing tools.

The in-house experience of seeing matches live is what makes the World Cup what it is. After all, if fans attending games in-person were meaningless, games would be played in a closed field surrounded by television cameras.

But that’s not the case.

The bottom line is that the FIFA World Cup 2030’s success will depend on getting fans in the seats. That’s why selling the atmosphere at stadiums will be more important than ever, as Jones underscored.

“The atmosphere inside stadiums has always been one of football’s greatest marketing tools. If pricing prevents large numbers of passionate supporters from attending, it’s something organisers will have to reflect on before the next World Cup, particularly with an even bigger global audience expected.”

Yes, that’s the goal: Giving football and the World Cup an ever bigger global audience.

What to read next:

FIFA World Cup 2030 to Celebrate Centennial

The FIFA World Cup 2030 will mark its centennial anniversary. The inaugural edition was played in Uruguay in 1930. As such, the next edition will feature several matches in South America to commemorate the occasion.

With 64 teams expected to partake in the next event, the 2030 edition will become the biggest ever. That’s something that shouldn’t surprise fans. FIFA will be looking to capitalize on the momentum that this year’s tourney generated.

Some of that enthusiasm will wane in between editions. But make no mistake. The world will be waiting with bated breath for the next tournament to come around. And with even more nations participating, the hype involving the event could reach a new level.