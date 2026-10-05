Former Barcelona Star Defends Cristiano Ronaldo Over Portugal Exit

Miralem Pjanic shared his thoughts on what Cristiano Ronaldo is going through with the Portugal national team and said the forward deserves to end his international career in a way that reflects what he has represented for the Portuguese squad.

During his participation in a sporting event held in Toronto, the former Barcelona and Juventus midfielder described as “sad” the latest scenes involving Cristiano during his call-ups with Portugal, although he avoided directly blaming the player or the coaching staff.

Miralem Pjanic Breaks Silence on Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

For Pjanic, the situation stems mainly from different views on the role Cristiano should play in the team. On one side is the coaching staff’s intention to manage the squad; on the other is the competitive mentality of a player accustomed to a prominent role.

“He doesn’t focus on age, but on what he feels he can still offer. He is an insatiable competitor who aspires to play every minute, and that stance perhaps doesn’t entirely fit with the coach’s approach,” the Bosnian explained about the forward’s situation.

Pjanic knows Cristiano Ronaldo closely after having shared a locker room with him at Juventus. Both played at the Italian club, so the midfielder had the opportunity to observe the Portuguese player’s demands and competitive mentality firsthand.

Pjanic Hopes for an Agreement on Cristiano’s Future

The former Juventus player expressed confidence that the differences can be resolved and that both parties can find a formula to close this stage without major friction, especially given Cristiano’s importance in the history of the Portugal national team.

“I hope Cristiano and Portugal reach a satisfactory agreement. He is one of the best soccer players in history and has earned the right to have a farewell worthy of his career,” Pjanic said during his appearance in Toronto.

Zinedine Zidane Defends Cristiano Ronaldo

Zinedine Zidane is another personality who acknowledged the Portuguese star’s career and said he deserves respect for his trajectory.

“You have to recognize his great career. I was lucky enough to coach him. He made me win many titles. Chapeau, Cristiano! I have always had a lot of respect for those with whom I have shared time,” Zidane declared.

“I was lucky enough to have him with me, and he made me win incredible things, so I take my hat off to Cristiano,” added the French coach, who highlighted the importance the Portuguese player had during his time with the Merengues.