Former Chelsea Boss Graham Potter Mocks Manchester City Over FFP Charges

Graham Potter used Sweden’s pre-match press conference ahead of their UEFA Nations League game against Bosnia to take a dig at Manchester City.

With his squad decimated by injuries and illness, the Swedish manager alluded to the Sky Blues’ legal troubles, stemming from an independent commission’s finding that they committed 114 financial breaches of club rules. Manchester City has since appealed the decision.

“We have as many absentees as Manchester City has charges against them,” Graham Potter said, eliciting a few smiles at the press conference.

The English manager then added: “We’ve been affected by an infection or a virus. It’s not ideal. It’s a sad situation; it’s not good for football or the League. But we have to work with the players we have and not think about an ideal world where everyone would be available.”

What’s The Situation With Manchester City?

On September 29th, the Premier League officially found Manchester City guilty of 114 financial breaches. A real bombshell, to which the Citizens responded this Friday at midday by confirming their intention to appeal, well before the sanctions were announced.

“Manchester City Football Club can confirm that at 7 pm on Thursday 1st October 2026 the Club lodged its comprehensive Appeal against the opinion of the Premier League Commission, in relation to the Premier League disciplinary matter. The Club’s firm position is that, on multiple grounds, the opinion contains clear material errors of law, principle, and fact and is unsafe. The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case. We will continue to respect due process and are necessarily restricted in what we can say further until all proceedings are complete,” the statement reads.

What Are the Risks for Manchester City?

Only unprecedented action in UEFA’s history could put Manchester City’s Champions League at risk. Different sanctions could indeed occur on the international stage, including a ban from participating in the tournament.

There will also surely be sanctions regarding player purchases in the coming years. If that victory in the European Cup against Inter Milan had occurred before June 30, 2018, the story would be more than different, according to outlets like The Guardian.

As previously explained, an appeals process is expected that will be long and, given so many possible irregularities, an imminent resolution is not expected, far from it, if we compare it to cases like Everton or Nottingham Forest in recent seasons.

Manchester City’s main problem going forward is not the Champions League. It will be the possible sanctions the Independent Commission may impose in a case without precedent regarding the Premier League’s financial championship.