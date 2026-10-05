Former Liverpool Star Reveals Identity of Sexual Attacker

Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll publicly revealed that Kevin Adams, a well-known dance teacher from the BBC’s Fame Academy program, was the man who sexually assaulted him in 2021.

After waiving his anonymity in his autobiography titled Owning It, the 37-year-old forward confirmed the identity of his attacker after the implicated man’s name appeared in publicly accessible court records.

Expressing his desire to leave behind a traumatic episode that devastatingly impacted his personal life and his performance on the pitch, Carroll confessed that he decided to include this event in his book at the last minute with the goal of raising awareness and providing support to other victims of abuse.

The soccer player admitted that the trauma affected every facet of his daily life, making it difficult for him to concentrate on his soccer career, and he openly asked fans and the media to avoid sharing images of him with the attacker so as not to constantly relive that chapter of his life.

Kevin Adams, currently 59, was found guilty of sexual assault against Carroll in September 2023 after a trial held at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Adams was sentenced to 20 months in prison, in addition to being placed on the sex offenders’ register for a decade and receiving a restraining order to stay away from the soccer player’s residential area.

During sentencing, Judge Mary Loram strongly criticized Adams for trying to play the victim and manipulate the facts during the legal process. For his part, the convicted man set his social media profiles to private and has not issued additional comments since the British forward confirmed his identity.

Andy Carroll’s Final Professional Years and What He Is Doing Now

Carroll’s later years have been interesting, as he has not hesitated to take on offers from projects that may be modest but have kept him motivated to keep playing football.

For example, in the 2022-2023 season he played for Championship side Reading, where they were relegated to League One at the end of the campaign, and he managed to play two matches.

After that, he moved to the French second division with Amiens, where he played 28 matches in his first season, and four in the following campaign before Bordeaux signed him, after they were administratively relegated to Championnat National 2, the fifth tier of French football.

At the time, he said he was motivated to help the team get promoted, but the following campaign he made an even more eye-catching move by signing for Dagenham & Redbridge in the National League South, the sixth tier of English football.

After signing in July 2025, he said the level doesn’t matter as long as he can keep playing football.

Carroll was also announced as a minority shareholder that day, and on March 18, 2026, he was confirmed as the club’s interim manager after Lee Bradbury’s dismissal.