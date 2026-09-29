Former Manchester City Chairman Expects Relegation Amid FFP Offenses

Former Manchester City chairman David Bernstein believes that financial penalties alone would not be enough if the club were found guilty of the vast majority of the 115 charges related to the Premier League‘s financial rules.

The former Citizens executive, who also chaired the English Football Association between 2011 and 2013, believes the sanction could directly jeopardize the club’s continued presence in the English top flight. This stance comes as City is expected to appeal the decision, while chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak maintains his intention to “prove the club’s innocence.”

Bernstein bases his argument, in particular, on Manchester City’s spending during the last summer transfer window, saying a simple fine would not be enough. The club spent approximately €512.8 million this summer, including around €145.7 million to acquire Enzo Fernandez. Interviewed by talkSPORT, the former Citizens chairman defended the idea of a harsher penalty, saying “money alone will not suffice” given the scale of the allegations against the club.

Former Manchester City Chairman Expects Relegation Over FFP Offenses

He said, “I would first of all say that financial penalties will not be enough. We’re talking about a club with limitless pockets – money doesn’t mean very much as we saw in the last transfer window – and whether it’s (a fine of) £100m, £200m, that would not be sufficient.”

“Unfortunately, I say all of these things with great sorrow; I really do. As a fan, I think there has to be something that will affect their league status.”

Bernstein added, “And if it was to be a points deduction, it depends on timing. Because if it was today, with the season just a few games in, and the points deduction had to be something that was terminal as far as their Premier League status was concerned, I worked out you’d have to have something like 80 points deducted, which would mean the club could not recover this season and would go down.”

“But if this happens at the end of the season, because of the appeals and so on, it’s a different kettle of fish, and then you may be talking about an automatic relegation – to which division I don’t know. I think it does depend partly on the timing.”

Manchester City’s 114 Charges: What Happened?

This international break is anything but restful for Manchester City. On Friday, the English club was found guilty on almost all 115 Financial Fair Play counts.

The Athletic dropped the bombshell, and other media outlets later confirmed it. Afterward, Etihad Stadium residents shared their initial reactions in an interview with Sky Sports.

“The Premier League’s proceedings are ongoing, with some important elements still to be finalized, and are subject to strict confidentiality. As such, Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the statement the club issued in February 2023. The club has scrupulously adhered to the established procedure for the past eight years, based on the principle that the Premier League board and management would act as an independent, impartial, and fair regulatory authority, free from partisan influence.”