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France vs Northern Ireland Live Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

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France vs Northern Ireland Live Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats
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France's players react during a training session at the French Football Federation's (FFF) training ground in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, southwest of Paris on June 6, 2026, as part of the team's preparation for upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup football tournament. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday night, the France national football team played against Northern Ireland in an international friendly at the Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille. The France vs Northern Ireland matchup served as France’s final preparation match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Didier Deschamps’ side entered the game looking to bounce back from a surprise defeat against the Ivory Coast, while Northern Ireland arrived hoping to gain valuable experience against one of the world’s strongest football teams. The spotlight was also firmly on France vs Northern Ireland because of a potential historic milestone for Kylian Mbappé.

France vs Northern Ireland Match Context

The match represented France’s final opportunity to fine-tune tactics and personnel before beginning their World Cup campaign. Despite their recent setback against the Ivory Coast, France remained among the tournament favorites and was expected to field a strong lineup.

Northern Ireland, managed by Michael O’Neill, did not qualify for the World Cup but viewed the fixture as an important test ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign. Facing elite opposition offered a chance to assess the squad against top-level competition.

France also carried a strong historical record into the game. They had never lost to Northern Ireland in six previous meetings, recording four wins and two draws.

Team News and Players to Watch

Didier Deschamps was expected to name a strong starting lineup featuring Kylian Mbappé, who entered the match needing one goal to equal Olivier Giroud as France’s all-time joint-leading scorer on 57 international goals.

Defensively, France were expected to rely on the partnership of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano.

With World Cup preparations nearing completion, this France vs Northern Ireland encounter provided France with a final chance to build momentum and confidence before heading to North America.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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France vs Northern Ireland Live Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

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