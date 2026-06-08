France vs Northern Ireland Live Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

On Monday night, the France national football team played against Northern Ireland in an international friendly at the Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille. The France vs Northern Ireland matchup served as France’s final preparation match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Didier Deschamps’ side entered the game looking to bounce back from a surprise defeat against the Ivory Coast, while Northern Ireland arrived hoping to gain valuable experience against one of the world’s strongest football teams. The spotlight was also firmly on France vs Northern Ireland because of a potential historic milestone for Kylian Mbappé.

France vs Northern Ireland Match Context

The match represented France’s final opportunity to fine-tune tactics and personnel before beginning their World Cup campaign. Despite their recent setback against the Ivory Coast, France remained among the tournament favorites and was expected to field a strong lineup.

Northern Ireland, managed by Michael O’Neill, did not qualify for the World Cup but viewed the fixture as an important test ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign. Facing elite opposition offered a chance to assess the squad against top-level competition.

France also carried a strong historical record into the game. They had never lost to Northern Ireland in six previous meetings, recording four wins and two draws.

Team News and Players to Watch

Didier Deschamps was expected to name a strong starting lineup featuring Kylian Mbappé, who entered the match needing one goal to equal Olivier Giroud as France’s all-time joint-leading scorer on 57 international goals.

Defensively, France were expected to rely on the partnership of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano.

With World Cup preparations nearing completion, this France vs Northern Ireland encounter provided France with a final chance to build momentum and confidence before heading to North America.