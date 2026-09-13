Frank Lampard Probably Should Not Manage in the Premier League

Coventry City sit bottom of the Premier League with zero points and zero goals after four matches. Frank Lampard’s side have already conceded 10 goals, including a 5-0 home demolition by Brighton on Sunday that saw them reduced to 10 men after Taiwo Awoniyi’s second-half red card. The newly promoted team look overrun, short of confidence, and completely unable to find the net. It’s an early-season crisis that feels familiar to anyone who has followed Lampard’s coaching career at the highest level.

A Promising Start That Quickly Faded

Lampard’s first season in charge of Chelsea in 2019-20 remains the high point of his Premier League managerial record. He guided a transfer-banned squad to fourth place and reached the FA Cup final, coming close to a Manager of the Season nomination. The following campaign began reasonably before results collapsed and he was sacked in January 2021 with Chelsea down in ninth. That early Chelsea spell is the only sustained period in which his teams have looked genuinely competitive in the top flight.

Everything since has been a struggle. At Everton, he averaged exactly 1 point per game across 44 Premier League matches and was eventually dismissed in January 2023 with the club hovering near the relegation zone. His brief caretaker return to Chelsea in 2023 produced just one win in 11 games. Add it all up, and Lampard has now won just once in his last 21 Premier League matches spread across Everton, Chelsea, and this current Coventry side. The pattern is stark: once the initial Chelsea honeymoon ended, Lampard’s top-flight teams have consistently lacked the defensive structure and cutting edge required to survive, let alone thrive.

Championship Success Tells a Different Story

Drop down a division and the numbers change dramatically. At Derby County in 2018-19, he reached the playoff final in his very first managerial job. At Coventry, he took a mid-table side into the playoffs in his first partial season, then delivered the Championship title in 2025-26 behind the best start to a league campaign in the club’s history — 34 goals scored and just nine conceded through the opening 12 matches alone, the best goals-to-games ratio anywhere in England’s second tier in over a century. The attacking output was high, the organization solid, and the results consistent. Even a rival Championship manager, Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder, publicly credited Lampard for turning things around after what he called “tough gigs” at Chelsea, Everton, and Derby.

The contrast could hardly be sharper. In the Championship, Lampard’s teams score freely and accumulate points at an impressive rate. In the Premier League, the same approach has repeatedly left his sides open and toothless against better-organized opposition.

Back to Square One at Coventry

That brings us full circle to the current mess at the Coventry. To be fair, the opening schedule was brutal — Coventry’s first four opponents, Arsenal, Hull City, Manchester City, and Brighton, currently occupy the top four spots in the entire league. That context matters. But it doesn’t erase the score line: four games, four defeats, zero goals, and a side that looked unstoppable in the second tier suddenly unable to compete against top-flight opposition. The early evidence suggests the same problems that plagued him at Everton and during his second Chelsea spell have resurfaced almost immediately.

None of this diminishes what Lampard achieved as a player. He remains one of the finest midfielders of his generation and a genuine Chelsea legend. History is full of outstanding players who never translated that excellence into management. The data simply shows that, so far, the Premier League has exposed limitations that the Championship has not. Until those numbers change, two questions will keep coming back: is this really the right level for him? And, how patient will Coventry be this season before sending Lampard packing?