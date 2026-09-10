Gabriel Jesus Details Ugly Arsenal Exit: Forced to Train Alone

Gabriel Jesus has revealed how the final days at Premier League side Arsenal took an unexpectedly cold turn, claiming he was suddenly told to train away from his teammates before completing his deadline-day move to Barcelona. The Brazilian forward’s comments offer a rare glimpse behind the polished language that usually surrounds major transfers and suggest his departure from north London was far less cordial than it appeared from the outside.

Jesus completed his move to Barcelona for a reported £8.6 million ($11.5 million) on deadline day, signing a contract through June 2029. He has already made an impact at his new club, scoring his first Barcelona goal in Wednesday’s 5-1 Champions League victory over Feyenoord. But his comments about what happened at Arsenal in the final weeks of the transfer window have now become the bigger talking point.

Gabriel Jesus Reveals Sudden Separation From Arsenal Squad

Speaking to SportyTV, Jesus said he completed Arsenal’s preseason training with the first-team group as normal, despite already knowing his opportunities were likely to be limited. With Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyökeres ahead of him in the pecking order, the 29-year-old accepted that his future could lie elsewhere. What he says he did not expect was to suddenly be separated from the squad without an explanation.

“Nobody told me nothing,” Jesus said. He explained that he had been training with his teammates before being told, seemingly without warning, to work by himself. Jesus stressed that he remained professional and continued preparing in case another opportunity came his way. “I was doing my maximum to be ready if I have a chance to play at a high level again,” he said.

Why Arsenal Let Gabriel Jesus Leave

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022 for £45 million and made 123 appearances for the club, scoring 32 goals and providing 22 assists. He helped the Gunners win the Premier League title last season, but his time in north London was repeatedly disrupted by injuries, including a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for much of the 2025/26 campaign. By the end of his Arsenal career, he had fallen behind Havertz and Gyökeres in Mikel Arteta’s attacking plans.

Jesus was also left out of Arsenal’s Community Shield squad alongside fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, although Arteta initially described both players as important to the club. Martinelli subsequently moved to Al-Hilal, while Jesus found a late escape route to Barcelona. The transfer was completed quickly, with the Catalan club paying around £8.6 million ($11.5 million) for a player who had arrived in London four years earlier as one of Arsenal’s biggest attacking signings.

Barcelona Move Came Together in a Matter of Days

Jesus said the Barcelona opportunity materialized rapidly during the final week of the transfer window. He praised the work of sporting director Deco, Barcelona president Joan Laporta and his own representatives, saying that once he knew the move was possible, he did not hesitate.

“In one day, it was sure that I would have the opportunity to come,” Jesus said. “I said yes, straight away, no matter what and I am so happy to be here.” The move gives him a fresh start at a club where he has already begun to make his mark, despite arriving short of full match fitness after a difficult period at Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus Gets His Barcelona Dream Start

Jesus made his Barcelona debut as a late substitute in the club’s 5-0 victory over Valencia before getting another chance in the Champions League. On Wednesday, he came off the bench against Feyenoord and needed only a few minutes to open his Barcelona account, flicking home Lamine Yamal’s cross in the 85th minute of a 5-1 win. It was an ideal beginning to a new chapter after such an uncomfortable ending in London.

There is no indication that Jesus is looking to turn his Arsenal departure into a public feud with Arteta or the club. His comments instead provide an unusually candid account of what he experienced as his four-year Arsenal spell came to an abrupt end. From helping the Gunners win the Premier League to training separately from his teammates and then scoring in the Champions League for Barcelona, Jesus’ summer has been a remarkable change of fortune.