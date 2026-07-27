How to Watch Galatasaray vs Venezia Live Today: TV, Lineups, Preview

Galatasaray closes out its Austrian preseason camp Monday against Venezia FC in Linz, with the Turkish champions still hunting defensive answers.
Three days earlier, a 2-0 loss to AC Monza on the same Austrian soil exposed lapses in transition that Okan Buruk has spent the week drilling out of his squad, while Venezia arrives fresh off promotion back to Serie A.
Kickoff at Hofmann Personal Stadion in Linz is set for 8 p.m. local time, according to the Venezia FC announcement. The ground, also known as Donauparkstadion, holds roughly 5,600.
For American viewers that means 2 p.m. EDT and 11 a.m. PDT, as listed by ESPN‘s match page. In the United Kingdom the whistle comes at 7 p.m. BST. In Turkey, it is 9 p.m.
|Galatasaray
|Predicted Starting XI — Subject to change
|Pos
|Player
|GK
|Günay Güvenç
|RB
|Elias Jelert
|CB
|Victor Nelsson
|CB
|Arda Ünyay
|LB
|Kazımcan Karataş
|DM
|Lucas Torreira
|DM
|Eyüp Aydın
|AM
|İlkay Gündoğan
|AM
|Gabriel Sara
|AM
|Renato Nhaga
|ST
|Victor Osimhen
How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Venezia FC on TV and Streaming
Turkish coverage runs on S Sport and S Sport Plus, with the feed also available through the club’s official app and satellite platforms.
No British or American broadcaster had been attached to the fixture, and the TV Guide UK listing shows no channel. Fans outside Turkey should check both clubs’ official channels closer to kickoff.
The match closes the third annual Summer Series Upper Austria, according to Daily Sabah. Galatasaray opened its summer with a 5-1 rout of Ümraniyespor in Istanbul before the trip north. The squad has been camped in the alpine district of Windischgarsten and flies home immediately after Monday’s final whistle, with friendlies against Rennes on Aug. 2 and Villarreal on Aug. 8 still to come.
|Venezia
|Predicted Starting XI — Subject to change
|Pos
|Player
|GK
|Filip Stanković
|CB
|Joël Schingtienne
|CB
|Michael Svoboda
|CB
|Bartol Franjić
|RM
|Antoine Hainaut
|CM
|Kike Pérez
|CM
|Gianluca Busio
|CM
|Issa Doumbia
|LM
|Ridgeciano Haps
|ST
|John Yeboah
|ST
|Luca Lauberbach
Victor Osimhen and John Yeboah Headline the Players to Watch
Victor Osimhen anchors the Galatasaray attack. The Nigerian striker led the line through a title-winning campaign that included a 4-2 win over Antalyaspor, detailed in the Sofascore season review, and remains the focal point of everything Buruk builds going forward. İlkay Gündoğan supplies the control in midfield.
Venezia counters with John Yeboah, the winger who has been the club’s most consistent attacking outlet, and midfielder Kike Pérez, a central figure in Giovanni Stroppa’s promotion side, according to ScoutingStats match data.
Galatasaray won the 2025-26 Süper Lig, a 26th Turkish title and a fourth straight, tracked by Transfermarkt. The final ledger read 24 wins, five draws and five losses across 34 matches, worth roughly 77 points and a comfortable cushion at the top. The Istanbul club also reached the Champions League round of 16.
Venezia’s road was steeper. The Arancioneroverdi won Serie B with 82 points and a plus-46 goal difference, confirmed by Lega Serie B, banking 24 wins and 10 draws against four defeats and ending a single season in the second tier. The Venetian club, which plays its home matches at the waterside Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo, has bounced between Italy’s top two divisions for most of the past decade. Neither side has ever played in the English Premier League.
How to Watch Galatasaray vs Venezia Live Today: TV, Lineups, Preview