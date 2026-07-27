How to Watch Galatasaray vs Venezia Live Today: TV, Lineups, Preview

Galatasaray closes out its Austrian preseason camp Monday against Venezia FC in Linz, with the Turkish champions still hunting defensive answers.

Three days earlier, a 2-0 loss to AC Monza on the same Austrian soil exposed lapses in transition that Okan Buruk has spent the week drilling out of his squad, while Venezia arrives fresh off promotion back to Serie A.

Kickoff at Hofmann Personal Stadion in Linz is set for 8 p.m. local time, according to the Venezia FC announcement. The ground, also known as Donauparkstadion, holds roughly 5,600.

For American viewers that means 2 p.m. EDT and 11 a.m. PDT, as listed by ESPN‘s match page. In the United Kingdom the whistle comes at 7 p.m. BST. In Turkey, it is 9 p.m.

Galatasaray Predicted Starting XI — Subject to change Pos Player GK Günay Güvenç RB Elias Jelert CB Victor Nelsson CB Arda Ünyay LB Kazımcan Karataş DM Lucas Torreira DM Eyüp Aydın AM İlkay Gündoğan AM Gabriel Sara AM Renato Nhaga ST Victor Osimhen

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Venezia FC on TV and Streaming

Turkish coverage runs on S Sport and S Sport Plus, with the feed also available through the club’s official app and satellite platforms.

No British or American broadcaster had been attached to the fixture, and the TV Guide UK listing shows no channel. Fans outside Turkey should check both clubs’ official channels closer to kickoff.

The match closes the third annual Summer Series Upper Austria, according to Daily Sabah. Galatasaray opened its summer with a 5-1 rout of Ümraniyespor in Istanbul before the trip north. The squad has been camped in the alpine district of Windischgarsten and flies home immediately after Monday’s final whistle, with friendlies against Rennes on Aug. 2 and Villarreal on Aug. 8 still to come.

Venezia Predicted Starting XI — Subject to change Pos Player GK Filip Stanković CB Joël Schingtienne CB Michael Svoboda CB Bartol Franjić RM Antoine Hainaut CM Kike Pérez CM Gianluca Busio CM Issa Doumbia LM Ridgeciano Haps ST John Yeboah ST Luca Lauberbach

Victor Osimhen and John Yeboah Headline the Players to Watch

Victor Osimhen anchors the Galatasaray attack. The Nigerian striker led the line through a title-winning campaign that included a 4-2 win over Antalyaspor, detailed in the Sofascore season review, and remains the focal point of everything Buruk builds going forward. İlkay Gündoğan supplies the control in midfield.

Venezia counters with John Yeboah, the winger who has been the club’s most consistent attacking outlet, and midfielder Kike Pérez, a central figure in Giovanni Stroppa’s promotion side, according to ScoutingStats match data.

Galatasaray won the 2025-26 Süper Lig, a 26th Turkish title and a fourth straight, tracked by Transfermarkt. The final ledger read 24 wins, five draws and five losses across 34 matches, worth roughly 77 points and a comfortable cushion at the top. The Istanbul club also reached the Champions League round of 16.

Venezia’s road was steeper. The Arancioneroverdi won Serie B with 82 points and a plus-46 goal difference, confirmed by Lega Serie B, banking 24 wins and 10 draws against four defeats and ending a single season in the second tier. The Venetian club, which plays its home matches at the waterside Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo, has bounced between Italy’s top two divisions for most of the past decade. Neither side has ever played in the English Premier League.