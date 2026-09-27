Germany vs Greece Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Germany vs Greece lineup news will be closely watched as Jürgen Klopp looks for his first win as Germany manager at the WWK Arena on Sunday. Klopp’s first game ended in a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, with Cody Gakpo scoring a late equalizer.

Greece enter the match after a 2-1 win over Serbia, with Anastasios Douvikas scoring in the 95th minute. The result put Greece at the top of Group 2 in League A. Germany need three points after their opening draw, while Greece will look to build on their winning start.

Injuries have also affected the Germany vs Greece lineup, with Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz unavailable. Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Burkardt have joined the group for the fixture.

Germany Lineup Today and Team News

The Germany lineup is expected to feature several changes in attack after injuries affected Klopp’s plans. Musiala suffered a thigh problem during the warm-up before the Netherlands game, while Havertz picked up a knee injury during the match and returned to Arsenal.

Wirtz looks set to occupy the No. 10 position after linking up with the first-team squad, with Younes Ebnoutalib expected to spearhead the attack ahead of Burkardt.

Marc-André ter Stegen is expected to remain in goal. Maximilian Treu, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck and Nathaniel Brown should form the back four, with Felix Nmecha and Joshua Kimmich in midfield.

Karim Adeyemi and Kevin Schade are expected to provide width alongside Wirtz.

The predicted Germany lineup is Ter Stegen; Treu, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Nmecha, Kimmich; Adeyemi, Wirtz, Schade; Ebnoutalib.

Greece Lineup Today and Team News

The Greece lineup is expected to use a 4-4-2 formation against Germany. Konstantinos Tzolakis is set to start in goal, with Georgios Vagiannidis, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Panagiotis Retsos and Kostas Tsimikas forming the defense.

Konstantinos Karetsas is expected to play on the right side of midfield, with Dimitrios Kourbelis and Christos Zafeiris in central midfield. Arsenal winger Christos Tzolis should operate on the left.

Vangelis Pavlidis is expected to partner Charalampos Kostoulas in attack. Douvikas, who scored Greece’s late winner against Serbia, provides another attacking option from the bench.

Giannis Konstantelias is absent after suffering an ACL injury on his Bundesliga debut for Dortmund.

The predicted Greece lineup is Tzolakis; Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas; Karetsas, Kourbelis, Zafeiris, Tzolis; Pavlidis, Kostoulas.

Germany vs Greece Lineup, Kickoff and Live Updates

The Germany vs Greece lineup battle will also shape how the match develops. Germany are expected to press high and attack quickly after winning possession, while Greece will look to remain compact and use counter-attacks.

Adeyemi’s pace could create a key test for the Greece defense, while Tsimikas will have to deal with Germany’s attacking threat on his side. Greece will look to Pavlidis and Kostoulas to provide an outlet when they move forward.

Germany are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with Greece, dating back to 1960. Germany also won the most recent meeting 2-1 in a June 2024 friendly.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. BST at the WWK Arena. Chris Kavanagh will referee the match, with Andrew Dallas serving as VAR. The official Germany vs Greece lineup will be confirmed before kick-off, with team news and live updates following as they become available.