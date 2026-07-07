Wonderkid Gilberto Mora Drops Message After Mexico’s World Cup Exit

The Mexican National Team made history during the 2026 World Cup, but it is all about 17-year-old Gilberto Mora.

The midfielder was one of the bright spots for El Tri in their run to the round of 16. Mora is the youngest player to play in the World Cup for Mexico and the second-youngest player all-time to start in a knockout match in the WC, only behind Brazilian great Pelé.

Mora featured in 4 of the 5 games for the Mexican National Team at the World Cup, totaling 213 minutes.

Now out of the World Cup following an intense 2-3 match against the England National Team, Gilberto Mora took to social media to describe his feelings.

Gilberto Mora’s Social Media Post

The Mexican National Team had an impressive run in the World Cup before the match against England.

El Tri won their first four games of the tournament without letting up a single goal; the only team to achieve this in this iteration of the game — Spain also did not allow a goal, but had one tie in the first four games of the competition.

Gilberto Mora took to Instagram to thank Mexico and his supporters after his first World Cup run.

“Thank you, Mexico 🇲🇽 My greatest dream come true, thank you for all your support. ‘God’s timing is perfect,’” Mora wrote on Instagram, translated to English via Google.

Mora made his professional debut at the age of 15 for Liga MX side Club Tijuana Xolos. The youngster has made 50 appearances for the Mexico club and recently capped his 12th cap for the Mexican first team.

The midfielder has yet to score for El Tri, but has had plenty of opportunities to do so, impressing many. After the exit to England, Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham consoled and did a jersey swap with the young Mexican talent.

It was reported that Premier League clubs Arsenal and Liverpool (alongside many other teams) are interested in Mora following his performance in the 2026 World Cup.

As of now, Gilberto Mora will stay in Liga MX, not due to any restraint from European clubs to pull the trigger for a transfer, but due to the player not being eligible to move to Europe until he is 18, which he turns in October. Teams can make offers, but the young Mexican will not be able to feature until 2027.

Teammates Show Support for Mexican Wonder Kid

Under his heartfelt post, Gilberto Mora received support from his teammates from the Seleccion Mexicana.

Santiago Gimenez commented, in Spanish, “You’re a legend, brother.”

Raúl Jiménez sent the message, “Who better than you to keep making us dream?”

Obed Vargas commented with clapping emojis to show support for his fellow midfielder.

When the 2030 World Cup comes along, Gilberto Mora will be only 21 years old and appears to be a starter for the Mexican National Team.

After an impressive run, the young talent could become the next legend for Mexico.