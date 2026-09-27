Haaland vs Ronaldo: Norway vs Portugal Lineups, Team News, Prediction & TV

Haaland vs Ronaldo headlines the standout fixture of the weekend when Norway and Portugal, both fresh off opening wins, meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 action at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on Sunday. Kick-off is 8:45 p.m. local time (2:45 p.m. ET). Norway sit top of the section after a thrilling 3-2 win over Denmark, while Portugal edged Wales 1-0 in Jorge Jesus’s managerial debut and arrive as the two-time and reigning Nations League champions.

Norway vs Portugal Team News and Injury Updates

Norway will be without David Møller Wolfe, suspended after his red card against Denmark. Erling Haaland continues to lead the line after a brace in that win took his international tally to 64 goals in 56 caps, moving him past Brazil’s Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimović on the all-time international scoring list. Oscar Bobb is expected to keep his place on one flank, with reports split on whether Andreas Schjelderup or Antonio Nusa starts on the other. Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge and Patrick Berg should form the midfield.

Portugal boss Jorge Jesus is likely to make one midfield tweak, with João Neves coming in for Rúben Neves. Cristiano Ronaldo, now up to a men’s world-record 146 international goals from 233 caps, is set to start again despite going scoreless against Wales, as the 41-year-old continues his pursuit of 1,000 career goals across club and country. João Félix, who scored the winner last time out, Pedro Neto, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo and Nuno Mendes are all expected to feature.

Prediction: Haaland vs Ronaldo Headline Clash

This is a heavyweight encounter between two in-form sides, and the Haaland vs Ronaldo duel adds even more fuel to the fire. Norway have been unbeaten at home for two and a half years, but there’s a wrinkle working against them: they haven’t scored against Portugal since 2010. Portugal’s overall form has been shakier, winning just seven of their last 13 matches following their round-of-16 World Cup exit to Spain, but their quality and experience under Jesus still make them dangerous. Prediction: Norway 2-2 Portugal. Both sides will fancy taking all three points, and the return fixture in Portugal on October 4 adds extra weight to the result here.

Predicted Lineups for Norway vs Portugal

Norway (possible): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Aursnes; Ødegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Schjelderup

Portugal (possible): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; J. Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Neto, Ronaldo, Félix

These are projections, not confirmed lineups. Official lineups are typically announced roughly an hour before kick-off.

Norway vs Portugal: How to Watch