The Gambler Who’s Quietly Using His NBA Betting Fortune to Rewrite Spanish Soccer

Haralabos “Bob” Voulgaris is not a name most American sports fans recognize. That’s about to change. The Greek-Canadian who made a fortune beating NBA books and high-stakes poker tables, and later served as Mark Cuban’s Director of Quantitative Research and Development with the Dallas Mavericks, is now the driving force behind one of the most intriguing projects in European soccer: the rapid rise of CD Castellón.

From NBA Edge to Spanish Ambition

Voulgaris built his wealth the hard way, and unconventionally. Long before analytics became fashionable in pro sports front offices, he was developing sophisticated statistical models to find inefficiencies in NBA betting markets, exploiting flaws in bookmakers’ halftime lines with a strategy that reportedly hit a 70% win rate over several years. By his mid-20s he was regularly risking up to $1 million a day. ESPN ran a feature on him in 2013 simply titled “Meet the World’s Top NBA Gambler.” Over the course of his career, he estimates he cleared between $120 million and $150 million from sports betting alone, with early Bitcoin investments multiplying that fortune further.

He also carved out a serious poker career, cashing for several million dollars in live tournaments, including a fourth-place finish in the 2017 World Series of Poker One Drop high-roller event worth $1,158,883. That reputation for finding edges eventually led Mark Cuban to hire him as the Mavericks’ Director of Quantitative Research and Development, a role so influential that some around the league reportedly called him the team’s “shadow general manager.” After leaving the Mavericks in 2021, following friction over his growing influence in the front office, Voulgaris looked for a new puzzle. He found it in Spain.

Buying a Club and Changing the Rules

In July 2022, on the exact day of CD Castellón’s centenary, Voulgaris completed the purchase of the historic club from Spain’s east coast. At the time Castellón were stuck in the third tier. The price was modest by modern standards, reports put the deal around €4.5 million including debt, but the ambition was not.

Voulgaris has applied the same process-driven mindset that made him rich. Player recruitment leans heavily on proprietary algorithms and advanced metrics rather than traditional scouting networks, and the current squad draws players from 15 different nationalities, a geographic spread few clubs at this level can match. On the pitch, that data-first philosophy shows up in a genuinely distinctive way: Voulgaris pushes an aggressive, attack-minded style that deliberately avoids playing for draws, choosing instead to chase three points even when a point would be the safer play, a straightforward expected-value decision lifted directly from his betting background. Off the pitch, he’s been candid that his time in Dallas shaped how he runs things at Castellón, describing the Mavericks’ front office as chaotic with unclear decision-making authority, and structuring his own club to avoid exactly that. He’s openly described the whole project as “like a master’s thesis,” a chance to prove that rigorous data and clear decision-making can outperform bigger budgets. Think ‘Moneyball’ – soccer style.

The results have been striking. Castellón earned promotion to the second division (LaLiga Hypermotion) and have since established themselves as genuine contenders for a return to Spain’s top flight, a level they last reached in 1991. Voulgaris has repeatedly stated that selling the club for a profit isn’t the goal. “This is not a business,” he’s said. “It is a sporting and personal challenge.”

Why American Fans Should Care

For a US audience raised on Moneyball, analytics, and the rise of process-oriented ownership, Voulgaris represents about as pure a version of that idea as exists in sports right now. He’s not a billionaire heir or a faceless private-equity group. He’s a former professional gambler who treated NBA spreads and poker tables like solvable systems, and he’s now testing those exact same principles inside one of the most tradition-bound sports cultures on Earth.

The cultural contrast is part of the fascination. Spanish football still runs largely on relationships, reputation, and emotion. Voulgaris runs on expected value, continuous model updates, and a willingness to change course the moment the data shifts. Whether that approach can deliver sustained success at the highest level remains an open question, and that’s exactly why the story is worth following.

Castellón aren’t yet a household name outside Spain. Neither is their owner. But if Bob Voulgaris continues on his current trajectory, both will become a lot harder to ignore. The man who once beat the books for a living is now trying to beat an entire football culture at its own game. The early returns suggest he might just pull it off.