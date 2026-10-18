Harry Kane Leads Ballon d’Or Odds as Last Year’s Winner Trails

English football superstar Harry Kane is the name the market is pricing in to take home this year’s Ballon d’Or. The Englishman is the favorite to take home the world’s top individual honor even if some pundits give Spain’s Lamine Yamal the edge.

According to Bovada, the latest lines show Kane at -180, ahead of Yamal at +150. The gap between the two reflects a compelling debate: Should voters reward Kane’s extraordinary scoring season and England’s World Cup run, or favor Yamal’s impact at Barcelona and Spain’s championship success?

Last year’s winner, Ousmane Dembélé, seems like an afterthought at this point. The Paris Saint-Germain forward is listed at +5000, leaving him a long shot to become the back-to-back winner when the award is presented in London on October 26.

Another notable name on the list is Real Madrid superstar and French international Kylian Mbappe. The star striker ranks third in current lines at +2200, tied with Lionel Messi.

If there’s anyone who might end up upsetting the apple cart, it’s Mbappe, whose overall play has made him one of the top contenders for this year’s most prestigious award.

Harry Kane Is the Market’s Choice for the Ballon d’Or

Harry Kane’s case starts with a remarkable season at Bayern Munich. The England captain scored 61 goals in 51 matches for the German club, combining elite finishing with the hold-up play and creativity that have made him more than a conventional striker.

He also delivered on the international stage. Kane scored bigtime goals during England’s run to the World Cup semifinals, including a brace against the Democratic Republic of Congo and a goal in the round-of-16 win over Mexico. England ultimately secured third place, its best finish at a World Cup in quite some time.

That combination of club production and international contribution builds a strong case for Harry Kane.

A Ballon d’Or win would also make Kane the first Englishman to claim the award since Michael Owen in 2001. The market is pricing in his victory, but Yamal’s World Cup triumph with Spain means the race is far from settled.

Lionel Messi Remains a Contender Despite Long Odds

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is a relative long shot at +2200. However, writing him off would be a major mistake. At 39, the Inter Miami star continues to produce at a level few players can match.

Messi had a strong 2026, scoring 25 MLS goals and providing 12 assists. Those numbers have keept atop the league’s top scorers.

His performances have helped Inter Miami win the 2025 MLS Cup, with the Florida side again a contender in 2026.

Meanwhile, his individual numbers make a case that the 2022 World Cup champion can give Harry Kane a run for his money.

His 2026 World Cup campaign added another chapter to that legacy. Messi helped Argentina reach the final, providing assists in the semifinal against England, before the defending champions lost 1-0 to Spain. He also earned the tournament’s Silver Ball, recognizing him as its second-best player.

Still, the Ballon d’Or field looks hefty.

Harry Kane has his extraordinary scoring record, Yamal has a World Cup title, and other contenders have strong club achievements of their own. Messi’s MLS production and international performance keep him in the conversation, but the current lines don’t show the market is too convinced Messi can get his ninth trophy.

For now, Kane remains the top pick, Yamal is close behind, and Dembélé faces an uphill battle to retain his crown. The final result will depend on how voters weigh individual brilliance against the biggest achievements of the season.