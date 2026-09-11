Harry Kane Mooted for Liverpool, Man United Move in Tottenham-Linked Deal

Harry Kane left the Premier League in a blockbuster move in 2023 when he departed Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich in a €95 million transfer. Since then, the 33-year-old has continued making history in European soccer.

In his first season with Bayern Munich alone, Kane made 45 appearances across all competitions, scoring 44 goals and providing 12 assists. During the 2025-26 season, he made history by recording 64 goals and eight assists in 56 appearances across all competitions.

Despite already being considered a veteran striker, some Premier League clubs can still dream of bringing Kane back to England. The latest to suggest such a move could be possible is former Liverpool and Tottenham goalkeeper Brad Friedel, who discussed it in an interview with Jackpot City Casino.

Harry Kane Could Join Liverpool or Man United, Brad Friedel Says

Friedel said he believes a move to either Liverpool or Manchester United could be possible for Kane. However, he made it clear that the striker would prioritize a return to Tottenham and that he cannot envision any scenario in which Kane would join clubs such as Arsenal or Chelsea.

Still, Friedel explained that if Liverpool or Manchester United, along with Kane himself, first reached an agreement with Tottenham to explore whether a deal could be made, it could become a possibility. An incredible package from either club could potentially convince Kane to return to the Premier League.

He said, “If Harry Kane returns to the Premier League, I think he would prioritize a move back to Tottenham. I couldn’t see him signing for Arsenal or Chelsea.”

“If a club like Liverpool or Manchester United made an inquiry, his representatives would likely inform Tottenham first to see if a deal could be done, but if there was an incredible package from one of those two, I think we could see it happen.”

Harry Kane Not ‘Itching’ to Leave Bayern

For now, however, there is no indication that Kane has any desire to return to the Premier League. In fact, in an interview in August 2026, the English striker said he no longer has the same edge to return to the English top flight that he had when he first left Spurs in 2023.

“When I first left, for sure it was something that I thought I’d definitely be coming back. That itch isn’t there as much anymore,” he told FourFourTwo, via ESPN.

“I’m extremely happy here in Munich. It’s opened my eyes to a totally different world of football outside of England. It’s made me appreciate European football even more. With the team we have here and the manager. My family is really settled here. It’s just about being in the best place possible.”