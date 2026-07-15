How to Watch Ajax vs VfL Bochum Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Ajax vs VfL Bochum live today marks another important step in both clubs’ preparations for the 2026-27 season. AFC Ajax hosts German Bundesliga side VfL Bochum on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at Sportpark De Toekomst in Amsterdam. The pre-season friendly gives both managers another chance to test tactics, improve fitness, and give playing time to new signings and young players before competitive football returns.

Ajax heads into the match after splitting its first two pre-season games, while Bochum arrives with back-to-back victories. The match also offers a rare meeting between two clubs that have not faced each other in nearly three decades.

Ajax vs VfL Bochum Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Ajax vs VfL Bochum lineup is expected to feature a mix of experienced players and young prospects as both clubs continue their pre-season work. Ajax is focusing on improving ball movement, positional play, and transitions during the summer schedule.

Ajax will be without forward Kasper Dolberg and defender Ahmetcan Kaplan, as both continue to recover from minor injuries. The Dutch club is expected to rotate heavily during the second half, giving academy players another opportunity to impress.

The Ajax vs VfL Bochum team news also shows Bochum continuing to work on its aggressive pressing system. The German side successfully disrupted opponents high up the pitch during recent friendlies and will look to apply the same approach against Ajax’s possession-based style. Like most pre-season games, both managers are likely to make many substitutions during the match.

Ajax vs VfL Bochum Stats, Prediction, and Head-to-Head Record

The Ajax vs VfL Bochum stats show the clubs have rarely met. Their last meetings came during the 1997-98 UEFA Cup Round of 16. Ajax won the first leg 4-2 before earning a 2-2 draw in Germany to advance 6-4 on aggregate.

The Dutch side lost 3-1 to Panathinaikos before bouncing back with a 1-0 win over AEK Larnaca. Bochum has built confidence with a 3-2 victory over RW Oberhausen, followed by a 1-0 win against Antwerp.

The Ajax vs VfL Bochum head-to-head history is limited, but both clubs enter this fixture looking to improve tactical sharpness rather than focus on the result. The Ajax vs VfL Bochum prediction points to an open game, as both teams are expected to rotate throughout the match.

Ajax vs VfL Bochum Live Stream and Match Details

Fans searching for the Ajax vs VfL Bochum live stream can watch the match through the official Ajax App and the club’s streaming platforms. The Ajax vs VfL Bochum match kicks off at 17:00 CEST at Sportpark De Toekomst in Amsterdam.

Ajax vs VfL Bochum live today gives both clubs another opportunity to build fitness and refine tactics before the new season begins. Given the likelihood of extensive squad rotation, the game should offer important playing time for both senior players and academy prospects. A predicted final score of 2-2 reflects the likelihood of an open contest as both teams continue their pre-season preparations.