How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs Girona Live Today: La Liga Preview, Stats, Team News

The live broadcast of Atlético Madrid vs Girona today brings major pressure for both clubs heading into Round 37 of the La Liga season. The match takes place on May 17, 2026, at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 17:00 UTC. Atlético Madrid enters the game chasing a top-four finish while Girona continues its battle to avoid relegation.

Atlético sits fourth in the league table with 66 points after a 2-1 away win against Osasuna. Girona remains 15th with 40 points and only a small gap above the relegation zone. The Atlético Madrid vs Girona match today also carries strong emotions because it will be the final home match for club legend Antoine Griezmann before his expected summer move to Orlando City SC.

Atlético Madrid vs Girona Team News and Match Preview

Atlético Madrid enters the match against Girona with several important absences. Marcos Llorente is suspended, while José Giménez, Julián Álvarez, Nahuel Molina, and Johnny Cardoso are unavailable due to injuries.

Despite the injury problems, Atlético Madrid still enters the game in strong form at home under manager Diego Simeone. Much of the attention will remain on Griezmann during Atlético Madrid vs Girona live today because the French forward has scored in 13 straight club victories. The veteran forward will attempt to deliver one final memorable performance for Atlético supporters.

Girona FC enters the match under heavy pressure after failing to win any of its last six league matches. Girona is also winless in its last eight away league games, recording five draws and three defeats during that stretch.

Girona also faces several injury concerns before Atlético Madrid vs Girona today. Marc-André ter Stegen, Vladyslav Vanat, and Portu remain sidelined. Veteran striker Cristhian Stuani will lead the attack after scoring twice across his last two matches.

Atlético Madrid vs Girona: Stats, Head-to-Head and Prediction

The Atlético Madrid vs Girona stats show a strong advantage for Atlético Madrid in recent meetings. Across 13 competitive matches between the clubs, Atlético Madrid has recorded seven victories while Girona has managed only one win. Five matches ended in draws.

Girona has never won an away match against Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium. The club has drawn only two times in six visits. Atlético Madrid also won the last meeting between the teams, 3-0 away.

The Atlético Madrid vs Girona head-to-head record becomes even more difficult for Girona when recent form is taken into account. Atlético Madrid has won the last four straight La Liga meetings, outscoring Girona 13-1 in that span.

Atlético Madrid has scored 60 league goals this season and conceded 41. Girona has scored 42 goals but allowed 53, one of the league’s weaker defensive records. The Atlético Madrid vs Girona prediction discussion continues to favor Atlético Madrid due to Girona’s away struggles and defensive issues.

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs Girona: Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the Atlético Madrid vs Girona live stream can watch through several major broadcasters worldwide. In the United States, coverage will air on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and Fubo TV. Fans in Spain can watch through Movistar Plus+ and DAZN.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, Atlético Madrid vs Girona will air live today on SuperSport. Viewers in India can stream the match through JioCinema or Sports18, while fans in Australia can watch on Optus Sport.

The Atlético Madrid vs Girona match kicks off at 17:00 UTC, which is 6:00 PM BST and 1:00 PM ET, as Atlético Madrid attempts to strengthen its top-four position and give Griezmann a winning farewell at home.