How to Watch Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Live Today: DFB-Pokal Final Preview, Stats, Lineup

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart live today will decide the winner of the 2025–26 DFB-Pokal Final at the Olympiastadion Berlin on May 23, 2026. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 UTC as Bayern Munich chases a domestic double after winning the Bundesliga title under Vincent Kompany. VfB Stuttgart enters the final as defending DFB-Pokal champions and hopes to secure back-to-back cup victories for the first time in club history.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart today also brings together two attacking sides that produced strong domestic seasons. Bayern scored a record 122 Bundesliga goals this season, while Stuttgart secured a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart: Lineup and Team News Before DFB-Pokal Final

FC Bayern Munich enters the Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart match with several important absences despite its dominant domestic form. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been ruled out of the final with a calf injury in his left leg. Young goalkeeper Jonas Urbig is expected to start, while Joshua Kimmich will captain the team.

Bayern will also be without Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry. However, the squad still includes major attacking threats such as Harry Kane, who has scored 58 goals in all competitions this season.

The predicted Bayern Munich lineup in a 4-2-3-1 formation includes Urbig in goal, with Josip Stanišić, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, and Konrad Laimer in defense. Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlović are expected to start in midfield, while Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, and Luis Díaz support Kane in attack.

VfB Stuttgart arrives in Berlin with confidence after another strong season under Sebastian Hoeneß. Stuttgart recently secured Champions League qualification and defeated Freiburg after extra time to reach the final.

The Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart team news is positive for Stuttgart because Moroccan midfielder Bilal El Khannouss has returned to the squad. Strikers Deniz Undav and Ermedin Demirović are expected to lead the attack.

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Stats and Head-to-Head Record

The Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart stats strongly favor Bayern ahead of the final. Bayern Munich has beaten Stuttgart in 15 of its last 16 matches across all competitions. The two teams last met on April 19, 2026, when Bayern secured a 4-2 victory at the Allianz Arena after goals from Raphaël Guerreiro, Nicolas Jackson, and Harry Kane.

The Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart head-to-head record in the DFB-Pokal is even more one-sided. Bayern has won all seven previous cup meetings between the clubs, including a 3-2 victory in the 2012/13 final.

Bayern’s attacking numbers also stand out. The club recorded 48 shots on target during the cup competition compared to Stuttgart’s 31. Bayern also completed passes at an accuracy rate of 87.56 percent, while Stuttgart finished at 83.46 percent. Stuttgart still showed attacking intent throughout the tournament with 69 total attempts compared to Bayern’s 67.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart: Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart live stream can follow the final through several major broadcasters worldwide. In the United Kingdom, the match will air live on Premier Sports and stream on DFB Play. German viewers can watch on ARD and Sky Sport.

In the United States, Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart will air live today on ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. Canadian fans can stream the match on DAZN, while Australian viewers can watch on Stan Sport. Fans in India can stream the final on SonyLIV. Global viewers in selected territories can also access the worldwide pay-per-view stream through the OneFootball platform.