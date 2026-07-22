How to Watch Bologna vs Heidenheim Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Bologna vs Heidenheim live today gives Bologna FC 1909 another chance to improve after a difficult start to pre-season. The Italian club faces German Bundesliga side Heidenheim on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at the Valles Training Center in Rio Pusteria-Valles, South Tyrol, Italy.

Bologna moves into the friendly matches after a 4-0 loss to Arminia Bielefeld and will seek a stronger showing under new manager Domenico Tedesco. Heidenheim arrives with a fully fit squad as it continues preparations for the new Bundesliga season.

Bologna vs Heidenheim Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Bologna vs Heidenheim lineup will be closely watched as both managers continue their pre-season preparations. Bologna manager Domenico Tedesco is expected to rotate his squad after the club’s recent defeat to Arminia Bielefeld.

Bologna will be without new full-back Emil Holm, who remains unavailable while recovering from injury. The match gives the Italian side another opportunity to improve its defensive organization before the new Serie A season.

Heidenheim enters Bologna vs Heidenheim today with no reported injuries. Manager Frank Schmidt has a full squad available and will use the friendly to continue preparing for the Bundesliga campaign. The German club is known for its disciplined defending and aggressive pressing style.

Bologna vs Heidenheim Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The Bologna vs Heidenheim stats show this will be the first senior meeting between the two clubs. The Bologna vs Heidenheim head-to-head record begins with this friendly because the teams have never faced each other in an official competition or previous pre-season match.

Bologna has struggled defensively in recent months, conceding an average of 1.90 goals per game across recent competitive and friendly matches. Pre-season trends also show both teams have regularly played high-scoring games, with Both Teams to Score occurring in 70% of Bologna’s recent friendlies and 80% of Heidenheim’s matches.

Expected goals models project a balanced contest. Bologna carries an expected goals figure of 1.23, while Heidenheim is close behind with 1.24. The Bologna vs Heidenheim prediction remains evenly balanced based on those numbers and both clubs’ current preparations.

Bologna vs Heidenheim Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the Bologna vs Heidenheim live stream have several viewing options. Supporters in Italy, Germany, and many European countries can watch Bologna vs Heidenheim live on DAZN. Viewers in the United States and Canada can stream the match through SportsEngine Play.

Fans across Asia, Africa, South America, and Oceania can watch Bologna vs Heidenheim live today for free through the official Bologna FC YouTube channel. Kickoff is set for 16:00 CEST (15:00 BST, 10:00 AM EDT, 7:00 AM PDT, 7:30 PM IST, and 12:00 AM AEST) on Thursday, July 23.