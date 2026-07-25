How to Watch Bolton vs Everton Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Bolton vs Everton live today brings together a newly promoted Championship club and an established Premier League side in an important pre-season friendly. The match takes place on Saturday, July 25, at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. BST. It gives both teams another opportunity to improve match fitness before the new season begins.

Bolton Wanderers continue their preparations after winning promotion to the Championship, while Everton hopes to build on a strong start to pre-season under David Moyes.

Bolton vs Everton match today also gives supporters an early look at new signings and possible tactical changes. Bolton vs Everton live today is expected to attract plenty of attention as both clubs continue their summer preparations.

Bolton vs Everton Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Bolton vs Everton lineup is expected to feature several changes as both managers continue to assess their squads. Bolton manager Steven Schumacher will utilize this match to get his players ready for their return to the Championship after the club’s promotion.

Bolton enters the Bolton vs Everton match after mixed pre-season results. The Trotters lost 2-1 to Dunajská Streda before responding with a 3-1 victory over Oldham Athletic. The friendly also marks Bolton’s first home game of the summer after its League One play-off final victory over Stockport County secured promotion.

Everton also has important Bolton vs Everton team news before kickoff. Manager David Moyes is expected to rotate his squad after Everton opened pre-season with a 4-0 victory over Dundee. New arrivals Hayden Hackney and Tyrique George are available as Moyes continues building his squad ahead of the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

Bolton vs Everton Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Bolton vs Everton stats show Everton has the stronger historical record between the clubs. Across 126 competitive meetings, Everton has won 52 matches, while Bolton has recorded 47 victories and the sides have drawn 27 times.

The Bolton vs Everton head-to-head record shows the clubs have not met in a competitive match since Everton’s 2-1 FA Cup victory on January 26, 2013. Their most recent friendly ended in a goalless draw during pre-season in July 2023.

Bolton has won one and lost one of its pre-season matches this summer, while Everton remains unbeaten after its convincing win over Dundee. The Bolton vs Everton prediction centers on Everton’s Premier League experience against a Bolton side eager to test itself before returning to Championship football.

Bolton vs Everton Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Bolton vs Everton live stream can watch the match through Everton TV, which provides worldwide coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. BST. Supporters searching for Bolton vs Everton live in the United Kingdom and Ireland can also watch through Everton TV because the match will not be shown on Sky Sports or TNT Sports.

Fans looking for the Bolton vs Everton TV channel in the United States and Canada can watch on beIN Sports 3 or stream through beIN Sports Connect and FuboTV. Selected Asian countries can watch on beIN Sports 2 Asia and beIN Sports Connect, while viewers in Portugal can tune in on Sport TV2 and Sport TV MultiScreen. Supporters in Australia, New Zealand, and across Africa can stream the match through Everton TV.

The Bolton vs Everton kickoff time is 3:00 p.m. BST. That is 10:00 a.m. ET, 7:00 a.m. PT, 4:00 p.m. CEST, 10:00 p.m. SGT, 4:00 p.m. CAT, 3:00 p.m. WAT, and 12:00 a.m. AEST on Sunday.

Bolton vs Everton live today gives both clubs another valuable test before the competitive season begins, with managers expected to use the friendly to improve fitness and evaluate their squads.