How to Watch Bournemouth vs Augsburg Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Bournemouth vs Augsburg live today brings AFC Bournemouth’s pre-season training camp in Austria to a close as the Premier League club faces Bundesliga side FC Augsburg on Thursday, July 30. The friendly takes place at Saalfelden Arena in Saalfelden am Steinernen Meer, where both teams continue preparations for the new season.

Today’s Bournemouth vs Augsburg match gives managers another chance to improve match fitness, test tactical plans, and integrate new signings before competitive football returns. Bournemouth enters the game after an impressive win over St. Pauli, while Augsburg looks to build on its recent draw with Saarbrücken.

Bournemouth vs Augsburg Live: Team News

The match is designed to improve player fitness and help coaches evaluate their options before the competitive campaign begins.

Bournemouth enters the match with confidence after a convincing 4-1 victory over German second-tier side St. Pauli. The Cherries continue to build momentum ahead of their Premier League opener against Manchester City on August 23.

The German club drew 1-1 with Saarbrücken in its previous pre-season friendly and will use this match to further refine its preferred starting lineup.

Unlike a normal football match, this friendly will be played over four 30-minute periods instead of two 45-minute halves, giving both teams more opportunities to rotate players and manage workloads.

Bournemouth vs Augsburg Stats, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Bournemouth vs Augsburg stats show there is no previous meeting between the two clubs. The Bournemouth vs Augsburg head-to-head record stands at zero matches, making this the first encounter in either a competitive fixture or a friendly.

Bournemouth arrives in strong form after scoring four goals against St. Pauli in its last pre-season outing. Augsburg heads into the game after a 1-1 draw with Saarbrücken as it continues preparations for domestic competition.

How to Watch Bournemouth vs Augsburg Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans searching for the Bournemouth vs Augsburg live stream can watch through official digital platforms. Supporters in the United Kingdom and across Europe can stream Bournemouth vs Augsburg live on AFCBTV by purchasing a Match Pass.

Fans looking for the Bournemouth vs Augsburg TV channel in the United States and Canada can follow the match online through SportsEngine Play. Supporters in Australia, India, South America, and other regions can also watch via AFCBTV’s International Pass on the club’s official website.

The Bournemouth vs Augsburg kickoff time is 2:00 p.m. UTC. That is 3:00 p.m. BST in the United Kingdom, 4:00 p.m. CEST in Germany and Austria, 10:00 a.m. EDT and 7:00 a.m. PDT in the USA, 7:30 p.m. IST in India, 3:00 p.m. WAT in Nigeria, and 12:00 a.m. AEST on Friday in Australia.

Bournemouth vs Augsburg live today gives both clubs an important opportunity to complete their pre-season preparations before domestic competitions begin, while supporters get an early look at the players expected to feature during the 2026/27 campaign.