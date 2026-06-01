How to Watch Colombia vs Costa Rica Live Today: Friendly Preview, Stats, Team News

Colombia vs Costa Rica live today takes place at the Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogotá on June 1, 2026. The international friendly serves as an important test for Colombia as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Colombia secured qualification after finishing third in the CONMEBOL standings and will use this match to build momentum before the tournament. Costa Rica arrives with different goals after failing to qualify for the World Cup.

The visitors are now working under new head coach Fernando Batista and are looking to start a rebuilding process.

Colombia vs Costa Rica Team News and Match Preview

The Colombia vs Costa Rica team news highlights two teams entering the match from very different positions. Colombia is preparing for the World Cup and wants to bounce back after a difficult March international window. Head coach Néstor Lorenzo saw his side suffer a 2-1 defeat against Croatia before losing 3-1 to France in another friendly.

Despite those results, Colombia remains confident after a strong qualifying campaign. The team finished third in CONMEBOL qualification with seven wins, seven draws, and four defeats. Colombia will compete in Group K at the World Cup alongside Uzbekistan, DR Congo, and Portugal.

Captain James Rodríguez is expected to lead the midfield, while Liverpool winger Luis Díaz remains one of the team’s biggest attacking threats. Colombia will be without defender Cristián Borja because of injury.

Costa Rica enters the Colombia vs Costa Rica match today in a period of transition. The team failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after finishing third in CONCACAF Group C with only one victory from six matches. It marked only the second time since 2002 that Costa Rica missed out on World Cup qualification.

The federation responded by appointing Fernando Batista as head coach. His first matches have produced mixed results, including a 2-2 draw against Jordan and a heavy 5-0 defeat to Iran. Costa Rica will also be without forward Alonso Martínez due to injury.

Colombia vs Costa Rica Stats, Head-to-Head and Prediction

The Colombia vs Costa Rica stats strongly favor the home side. Colombia has dominated recent meetings between the nations and enters this fixture with a strong historical advantage.

The Colombia vs Costa Rica head-to-head record shows Colombia has won five of the last six meetings since 2011. Costa Rica has managed just one victory during that period.

The most recent meeting came on June 28, 2024, during the Copa América group stage. Colombia secured a comfortable 3-0 victory thanks to goals from Luis Díaz, Davinson Sánchez, and Jhon Córdoba.

Recent form also favors Colombia. The team averages 1.4 goals scored and 1.2 goals conceded across its last five matches. Costa Rica has struggled for consistency and has recorded only one victory in its last 10 international matches in all competitions.

The Colombia vs Costa Rica prediction discussion is shaped by Colombia’s superior recent record, World Cup qualification success, and home advantage in Bogotá.

Colombia vs Costa Rica Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the Colombia vs Costa Rica live stream have several viewing options worldwide. In Colombia, the match will be broadcast live on Caracol TV and RCN Televisión.

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch through Fox Sports channels, while online streaming is available on Amazon Prime Video. Spanish-language coverage will be provided by TUDN.

Across Europe, fans in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain can follow Colombia vs Costa Rica live through DAZN, including live coverage and on-demand highlights.

In Africa and Asia, selected sports broadcasters will carry regional coverage. Fans can also follow Colombia vs Costa Rica via detailed match statistics and livescore updates on Flashscore and FotMob.

Colombia vs Costa Rica live today gives the hosts another opportunity to prepare for the World Cup, while Costa Rica continues its rebuilding project under new leadership.