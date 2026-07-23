How to Watch FC St. Gallen vs Benfica Live Today: Europa League Preview, Stats, Lineup

FC St. Gallen vs Benfica live today takes place on July 23, 2026, at Kybunpark in St. Gallen, Switzerland, as both teams begin their UEFA Europa League second qualifying round campaign. Kickoff is set for 19:00 local time (CEST).

Benfica enters the match aiming to take a first-leg advantage before returning home for the second leg in Lisbon on July 30. FC St. Gallen hopes to use home support to challenge one of Portugal’s biggest clubs.

The winner will move one step closer to securing a place in the next round of the competition.

FC St. Gallen vs Benfica Team News

FC St. Gallen earned its place in the competition after a strong domestic season and will rely on its aggressive pressing style in front of home supporters at Kybunpark.

Benfica arrives with greater European experience and will try to control possession from the opening whistle. The Portuguese club is more familiar with competing in the UEFA Champions League but now begins its Europa League qualifying campaign with the goal of taking a comfortable lead into next week’s return match at Estádio da Luz.

The FC St. Gallen vs Benfica team news centers on two clubs entering the tie in good form. St. Gallen has been difficult to beat at home, while Benfica continues to show consistency across domestic and European competitions.

FC St. Gallen vs Benfica Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The FC St. Gallen vs Benfica stats highlight the difference in European experience between the clubs. This will be the first competitive meeting in history, making the FC St. Gallen vs Benfica head-to-head record completely new.

FC St. Gallen has lost only two of its last 10 competitive home matches at Kybunpark. Benfica enters the match unbeaten in its last five competitive fixtures across all competitions.

Benfica has scored at least one goal in 12 of its last 14 away matches in European competitions. FC St. Gallen has recorded just one clean sheet in its last six European matches. Italian referee Luca Pairetto averages 4.6 yellow cards per game, which could make discipline an important factor. The FC St. Gallen vs Benfica prediction discussion focuses on Benfica’s stronger European record and attacking consistency heading into the first leg.

FC St. Gallen vs Benfica Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the FC St. Gallen vs Benfica live stream can watch the match through official broadcasters around the world. In Switzerland, coverage is available through SRG SSR channels and Swisscom Blue Sport. Viewers in Portugal can watch on Sport TV1 and Sport TV Multiscreen. Fans in the United States can stream the match on Paramount+, while Spanish-language coverage is available on ViX. Canadian viewers can watch through DAZN.

In South America, ESPN and Disney+ will carry the broadcast. Football fans across Sub-Saharan Africa can watch on SuperSport, while viewers in the Middle East and North Africa can follow the match on beIN Sports. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can follow the match live on Stan Sport.

The FC St. Gallen vs Benfica match kicks off at 19:00 CEST. Fans around the world will watch to see whether Benfica can take control of the tie or if FC St. Gallen can produce a major result at home.