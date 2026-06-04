How to Watch France vs Ivory Coast Live Today: International Friendly Preview, Stats, Lineup

France vs Ivory Coast live today brings together two World Cup-bound nations in a high-profile international friendly at Stade de la Beaujoire on Thursday, June 4, 2026. With the FIFA World Cup only days away, both teams will use this match as a final test before the tournament begins.

France enters the game as one of the favorites to win the World Cup after an impressive run of results under Didier Deschamps. Ivory Coast arrives with confidence of its own after an unbeaten World Cup qualifying campaign and strong performances in recent warm-up matches.

The France vs Ivory Coast match today offers an important opportunity for both managers to assess their squads, fine-tune tactics, and build momentum before football’s biggest competition gets underway.

France vs Ivory Coast Live Today Lineup and Team News

France heads into the France vs Ivory Coast match in excellent form. Les Bleus are unbeaten in their last nine matches across all competitions and have averaged 2.7 goals per game across their previous 10 outings. Their attack continues to produce goals consistently, making them one of the most dangerous teams heading into the World Cup.

The France vs Ivory Coast lineup could feature several key stars. France captain Kylian Mbappé remains the main attraction and enters the match needing one more goal to draw level with Olivier Giroud as France’s joint all-time leading scorer.

France may have to make changes in defense, with William Saliba remaining a late fitness concern. Despite its strong record, France has conceded just over 1 goal per game on average over its last 10 matches.

The France vs Ivory Coast team news also includes concerns for the visitors. Ivory Coast could be without defender Evan Ndicka. However, Emerse Faé’s side arrives in France with confidence after recent victories over Scotland and South Korea.

France vs Ivory Coast Stats, Prediction, and Head-to-Head Record

The France vs Ivory Coast stats highlight France’s historical advantage in this fixture. The two nations have met three times at the senior level, with France winning twice and drawing once. Ivory Coast has never defeated France.

The most recent France vs Ivory Coast head-to-head meeting came in 2022 when France secured a narrow 2-1 victory in a friendly match at Stade Vélodrome.

Another important statistic favors the hosts. France has never lost a senior international match in Nantes. Les Bleus have recorded nine wins and one draw in 10 matches played in the city.

Ivory Coast remains one of Africa’s most consistent teams. The three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions completed World Cup qualifying unbeaten and have conceded only 0.7 goals per match across their last 10 fixtures.

The France vs Ivory Coast prediction discussion centers on whether Ivory Coast’s organized defense can contain one of the strongest attacks in international football. Both teams will also be focused on avoiding injuries ahead of the World Cup.

France vs Ivory Coast Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the France vs Ivory Coast live stream have several viewing options worldwide. The match kicks off at 19:10 UTC, which is 8:10 PM in the United Kingdom.

In France, viewers can watch the France vs Ivory Coast live broadcast on TF1 and through the MYTF1 streaming platform. In the United Kingdom, coverage is available through selected digital broadcasting partners.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa and West Africa, including the Ivory Coast, the France vs. the Ivory Coast live coverage will be available on SuperSport through DStv. Ivorian viewers can also follow the match through RTI.

In the United States and Canada, fans can watch on Fox Sports platforms, while Spanish-language coverage is available through TUDN and ViX. Across South America, ESPN and Disney+ will carry the France vs Ivory Coast match live.

Viewers across the Middle East and North Africa can follow the game on beIN SPORTS, while audiences in Australia and New Zealand can access coverage via regional streaming services, as the France vs. Ivory Coast match today serves as one of the final major tests before the FIFA World Cup begins.