How to Watch Freiburg vs Aston Villa Live Today: Europa League Final Preview, Stats, Lineup

Freiburg vs Aston Villa live today brings one of the biggest matches in European football as the 2026 UEFA Europa League Final takes place at the Tüpraş Stadium in Istanbul. The final kicks off at 19:00 UTC, which is 20:00 BST, with both clubs chasing a major European trophy and automatic qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa match today also places two very different football stories on the same stage. Aston Villa enters the final after finishing fifth in the Premier League under manager Unai Emery, while SC Freiburg arrives in the first major European final in the club’s 121-year history.

This guide provides the details of SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa live stream information, team news, and lineup updates

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa Lineup and Team News Before Europa League Final

The SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa lineup will attract major attention before kickoff in Istanbul. Aston Villa F.C. enters the Europa League Final after a strong domestic season in England. Manager Unai Emery has guided Villa back into European competition at the highest level. Emery already owns four Europa League titles and now attempts to deliver Aston Villa’s first European trophy since the club won the European Cup in 1982.

Villa’s attack has remained one of the strongest in the tournament. Ollie Watkins and John McGinn have each scored five goals during the Europa League campaign.

SC Freiburg arrives with momentum after a dramatic European run under head coach Julian Schuster. Freiburg recovered from a semifinal deficit against Braga to reach the final. The German side finished seventh in the Bundesliga and now prepares for the most important match in club history. Midfielder Vincenzo Grifo has also scored five Europa League goals this season.

SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head Record

The SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa stats show two of the competition’s strongest attacking teams meeting in the final. Aston Villa leads the Europa League scoring chart with 28 goals in 14 matches, while Freiburg follows closely with 25 goals.

The SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa head-to-head record begins tonight because this will be the first competitive meeting between the clubs. Villa has won 12 of 14 Europa League matches this season. Freiburg has recorded nine victories and scored 15 goals during the knockout rounds alone.

The SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa prediction discussion continues because of Villa’s experience and Freiburg’s strong European form. Aston Villa also carries a positive historical record against German clubs with four wins and two defeats, including the famous 1982 European Cup Final victory over Bayern Munich. Freiburg’s recent experience against English clubs came against West Ham last season, where the German side lost three of four matches.

How to Watch SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa live stream can watch the Europa League Final across major broadcasters worldwide. In the United Kingdom, the match will air on TNT Sports and discovery+. Viewers in the United States can stream the final through Paramount+, while Canadian viewers can watch on DAZN.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, the SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa live broadcast will air on SuperSport. Fans in the Middle East and North Africa can follow the final on beIN Sports. The match will also stream free in Turkey on Tabii.

Football fans in Australia can watch the final on Stan Sport, while viewers in India and South Asia can stream it on SonyLIV and Sony Sports Network. SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa live today now stands one match away from European history for both clubs.