How to Watch Indonesia vs Mozambique Live Today: Team News, Stats, Head-to-Head and TV Guide

Indonesia vs Mozambique live today takes center stage at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, with kickoff set for 20:00 local time (13:00 UTC). The international friendly brings together two nations at different stages of their development as they continue preparations for future competitions.

Indonesia enters the match full of confidence after an impressive victory in its previous outing, while Mozambique arrives determined to bounce back from a disappointing result. The game also offers both coaches a valuable chance to test tactical systems, evaluate young players, and build momentum.

With more than 77,000 fans expected inside one of Asia’s most famous football venues, Indonesia vs Mozambique live today promises to be an important test for two teams looking to shape their future direction.

Indonesia vs Mozambique Live Today Team News and Match Preview

Indonesia enters the friendly in strong spirits after a convincing 3-0 victory over Oman on June 5. Head coach Shin Tae-yong is expected to continue experimenting with an aggressive style of play as he builds toward future competitions.

The Indonesian national team could use a high-pressing 3-4-3 formation while giving valuable international experience to several young academy graduates and standout performers from the domestic league. The coaching staff views this match as another opportunity to strengthen squad depth and develop tactical flexibility.

Mozambique arrives with different objectives. The Mambas are looking to recover after a 4-1 defeat against Oman and continue preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Head coach Chiquinho Conde is expected to focus on defensive organization. Mozambique could line up in a compact 4-2-3-1 formation designed to limit Indonesia’s attacking transitions and improve the team’s resilience in a difficult away environment.

Indonesia vs Mozambique Stats and FIFA Rankings

The Indonesia vs Mozambique stats present an interesting contrast between momentum and ranking position.

Indonesia enters the match after a 3-0 win over Oman, while Mozambique comes off a 4-1 loss to the same opponent. Recent results have given Indonesia a confidence boost heading into the friendly.

In the latest FIFA rankings, Mozambique ranks 101st in the world, while Indonesia ranks 122nd. Despite the ranking gap, Indonesia carries positive momentum into the contest.

Indonesia’s preferred tactical systems have recently included a 3-4-3 setup and, when required, a more defensive 5-4-1 shape. Mozambique has generally relied on a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Among the key players to watch are Marselino Ferdinan for Indonesia and Geny Catamo for Mozambique.

Indonesia vs Mozambique Head-to-Head Record Creates Historic Occasion

The Indonesia vs Mozambique head-to-head record is unique because the two nations have never faced each other in a senior men’s international football match.

That makes Indonesia vs Mozambique today a historic first meeting between the countries. The lack of previous encounters adds another layer of intrigue as both teams enter unfamiliar territory.

With no past meetings to analyze, coaches on both sides will rely heavily on recent performances, tactical preparation, and individual player quality rather than historical trends.

Indonesia vs Mozambique Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans searching for the Indonesia vs Mozambique live stream can watch the match on several broadcasters worldwide.

In Indonesia, coverage will be available on MNC Group channels, including RCTI and iNews, while streaming options are available through Vision+.

Viewers in Malaysia can watch on Astro SuperSport, while fans in Singapore can follow the match through Hub Sports.

In North America, supporters in the United States and Canada can access the Indonesia vs Mozambique live broadcast through DAZN’s app and website.

Across Europe, fans in countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain can follow the match on ESPN digital platforms and DAZN.

Sub-Saharan African viewers can watch through SuperSport, while Mozambique supporters can also access coverage through national broadcasters and regional streaming platforms. In South America, ESPN Play and Disney+ will carry the match.

Indonesia vs Mozambique Tickets and Stadium Atmosphere

A packed atmosphere is expected at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, which has a capacity of more than 77,000 spectators.

Organizers have confirmed that Category 1 and Category 2 tickets sold out shortly after becoming available. Remaining premium VIP packages and restricted-view seats are being distributed exclusively through the official PSSI Partner App.

Supporters attending Indonesia vs Mozambique live today have been advised to arrive at least two hours before kickoff to allow enough time for security screening and stadium entry procedures.