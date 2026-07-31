How to Watch Juventus vs OGC Nice Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Juventus vs OGC Nice live today sees Juventus continue its pre-season preparations with a friendly against the French side on Friday, July 31, 2026. The match takes place at the Juventus Training Center (Continassa) in Turin, Italy, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CEST.

Although the game will be played behind closed doors, supporters around the world can still watch through official streaming platforms. Juventus vs OGC Nice match today gives both clubs another valuable opportunity to improve match fitness and fine-tune tactics before their domestic league campaigns begin.

Juventus enters the game unbeaten in pre-season, while Nice also arrives with an impressive record after two convincing victories. Juventus vs OGC Nice live today gives fans an early look at both teams before the competitive season gets underway.

Juventus vs OGC Nice Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Juventus vs OGC Nice lineup is expected to feature several players competing for places ahead of the new season. Juventus continues to work on its tactical approach as preparations in Turin progress.

Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani has joined the squad as he continues his integration into the attack. Midfielder Fabio Miretti is pushing for another start after scoring the winning goal in Juventus’ previous pre-season friendly. Winger Kenan Yıldız is expected to rest for the match.

OGC Nice forward Sofiane Diop is expected to lead the attack, while midfielder Laurent Abergel is set to provide experience in the middle of the pitch. Nice enters Juventus vs OGC Nice today after recording comfortable victories over Marseille and Nîmes during pre-season.

Juventus vs OGC Nice Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Juventus vs OGC Nice stats show both clubs have enjoyed strong starts to pre-season. Juventus has recorded one win and one draw, beating Standard Liège 1-0 before drawing 0-0 with FC Basel. The Italian side has scored once and has not conceded a goal.

Nice has been equally impressive. The French club has won both of its pre-season matches, defeating Marseille 3-0 and Nîmes 4-0. Nice has scored seven goals without conceding, carrying strong momentum into Turin.

The Juventus vs OGC Nice head-to-head record is remarkably limited. The clubs have met only once before in senior football, facing each other in the Rio Cup on July 3, 1951.

The Juventus vs OGC Nice prediction discussion centers on two teams that have yet to concede during pre-season. With both clubs focusing on tactical preparation rather than results, the match is expected to provide another important test before league action begins.

Juventus vs OGC Nice Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Juventus vs OGC Nice live stream have several official viewing options. In Italy and certain European countries, the Juventus versus OGC Nice live match can be watched on DAZN. Supporters in France and French-speaking African countries can also watch free on the OGC Nice YouTube channel and OGC Nice TV.

Fans searching for the Juventus vs OGC Nice TV channel in the United States, Canada, and Latin America can watch through the Juventus Official App with a premium subscription. Viewers across Asia and Australia can stream the match on the official Juventus website, while selected EA SPORTS digital platforms will also broadcast the match globally.

The Juventus vs OGC Nice kickoff time is 6:00 p.m. CEST. That is 5:00 p.m. BST, 12:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 a.m. PDT, 1:00 p.m. BRT and ART, 5:00 p.m. WAT, 7:00 p.m. EET, 12:00 a.m. SGT, 1:00 a.m. JST, and 2:00 a.m. AEST on August 1.

Juventus vs OGC Nice live today gives supporters another opportunity to see both clubs continue their preparations before the new season. The friendly also offers an early look at new signings, tactical adjustments, and players competing for starting positions.