How to Watch Leeds United vs Sunderland Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Leeds United vs Sunderland live today brings together two Premier League clubs looking to recover from disappointing starts to their pre-season tours in the United States. The friendly takes place on Thursday, July 30, at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Today’s Leeds United vs Sunderland match gives both teams another chance to improve their match fitness and fix defensive mistakes before the 2026/27 season begins. Leeds suffered a 3-2 defeat against Wrexham in its opening tour match, while Sunderland lost 4-2 to Liverpool in Nashville.

Leeds United vs Sunderland Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Leeds United vs Sunderland lineup is expected to feature strong squads as both managers continue to build fitness ahead of the new season. Daniel Farke will look for improvements after Leeds conceded three goals against Wrexham despite goals from Joël Piroe and Sean Longstaff.

Leeds United enters the match against Sunderland aiming to improve its defensive organization while giving more minutes to players expected to feature regularly during the Premier League campaign.

Sunderland manager Régis Le Bris also has important Leeds United vs Sunderland team news to assess after his side conceded four goals against Liverpool. Goals from Enzo Le Fée and Timur Tuterov were not enough to avoid defeat, leaving Sunderland searching for a better defensive display in New Jersey.

Leeds United vs Sunderland Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Leeds United vs Sunderland stats show a closely contested rivalry despite Leeds holding the better overall record. The clubs have met 94 times in competitive matches. Leeds has won 40 games, Sunderland has claimed 33 victories, and 21 meetings have ended in draws.

The Leeds United vs Sunderland head-to-head record has been evenly matched in recent seasons. Sunderland earned a 1-0 Premier League win at Elland Road on March 3, 2026, thanks to a 70th-minute penalty from Habib Diarra. Leeds controlled 70 percent possession and finished with 14 shots compared to Sunderland’s three but could not find an equalizer.

The last five meetings have produced two wins for each club and one draw. The Leeds United vs Sunderland prediction discussion remains balanced as both teams try to bounce back after opening defeats during their United States tours.

How to Watch Leeds United vs Sunderland: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Leeds United vs Sunderland live stream can watch through the official club platforms. Supporters around the world can stream Leeds United vs Sunderland live on LUTV or through SAFC Live by purchasing a live match pass.

Supporters in North America can also attend the match at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. Selected regions in South America will have coverage on Disney+ Premium and ESPN, while fans across Australia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East can access the match via official club streaming services or regional partners, where available.

The Leeds United vs Sunderland kickoff time is 7:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday. That is 4:30 p.m. PDT, 12:30 a.m. BST on Friday, 1:30 a.m. CEST, 5:00 a.m. IST, 7:30 a.m. SGT, 1:30 a.m. CAT, 2:30 a.m. EAT, and 9:30 a.m. AEST.

Leeds United vs Sunderland live today gives both clubs another valuable opportunity to sharpen their squads before the new season, while they look for their first victory of the United States tour.