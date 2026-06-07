How to Watch Morocco vs Norway Live Today: Team News, Stats, Head-to-Head and TV Guide

Morocco vs Norway live today brings together two in-form teams in one of the final international friendlies before the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. The match takes place on Sunday, June 7, at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 UTC. Both nations view this game as an important final test before the tournament starts.

Morocco enters the fixture as one of Africa’s highest-ranked teams, while Norway arrives with growing expectations after an impressive qualification campaign. With both managers expected to field strong lineups, Morocco vs Norway live today offers a valuable opportunity to gauge progress, fine-tune tactics, and build confidence ahead of the biggest competition in international football.

Morocco vs Norway Live Today Team News Ahead of World Cup Tune-Up

Morocco heads into the match on an impressive run of results. Head coach Walid Regragui has guided the Atlas Lions through nearly a full year without defeat. Ranked eighth in the latest FIFA World Rankings, Morocco continues to rely on a core group of experienced players who helped establish the team as one of the strongest sides in international football.

Brahim Díaz is expected to play a leading role in attack, while Achraf Hakimi remains one of the team’s most important players on both ends of the field. For Morocco, this match provides a rare opportunity to face European opposition before the World Cup.

Norway also arrives with confidence. The team has emerged as one of the most talked-about nations entering the tournament after an outstanding qualification run. Manager Ståle Solbakken’s side collected maximum points during qualifying and has suffered only one defeat in its last 15 matches.

The Norway attack features two of Europe’s biggest stars. Erling Haaland continues to lead the line, while Martin Ødegaard provides creativity in midfield. Their partnership will be central to the Morocco vs Norway match.

Morocco vs Norway Stats and Head-to-Head History

The Morocco vs Norway head-to-head record is one of the shortest among current international rivals. The two nations have met only once before at a senior level.

That meeting took place during the 1998 FIFA World Cup group stage, when Morocco and Norway played to a 2-2 draw. As a result, neither nation has ever defeated the other in an official international match.

The Morocco vs Norway stats also highlight several key strengths on the Norwegian side. Since October 2025, seven of Norway’s last 18 international goals have come from headers. Haaland has scored three of those goals, making set pieces a major weapon.

Fullback Julian Ryerson has contributed six assists and created 24 chances since the beginning of 2025. Only Ødegaard has registered more assists during that period, with seven.

Winger Antonio Nusa has also been a key attacking threat. Since September 2025, he has attempted 24 shots and completed 54 successful dribbles, making him one of Norway’s most dangerous players.

Morocco vs Norway Live Stream, TV Channel and Match Details

Fans looking for the Morocco vs Norway live stream have several options worldwide. In Morocco, supporters can watch free on Arryadia through television coverage and the broadcaster’s official YouTube channel.

The Morocco vs Norway live broadcast in the USA will be available on ESPN Deportes. Streaming options include Fubo, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch through ITV4 and ITVX. Fans in Norway and across Scandinavia can follow the match on Nordic Entertainment Group platforms.

For countries without a dedicated broadcaster, Fanzone TV will provide global streaming coverage with commentary.

Morocco vs Norway today serves as the final major test before the World Cup begins. With both teams carrying strong form and high expectations, the friendly offers an important opportunity to sharpen tactics and build momentum before the tournament starts.