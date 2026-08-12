How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Today: Preview, Lineup and Team News

Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen live today brings two European clubs together at the City Ground on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, in a major pre-season friendly. The match comes only 10 days before the new domestic campaigns begin, giving both managers another chance to assess their squads.

Nottingham Forest needs a response after back-to-back 1-0 defeats against Udinese and Barcelona, while Bayer Leverkusen arrives in England unbeaten in five summer friendlies. The Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen match today also gives supporters a final look at both squads before competitive football returns. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. BST in Nottingham, with the game available through official digital platforms rather than major linear television networks.

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Today: Kickoff Time and TV Channel

Fans looking for the Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream can watch the friendly through official digital coverage. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, Forest TV is offering an exclusive digital stream through a £5.99 match pass. There is no linear television broadcast on major networks such as Sky Sports, ESPN or beIN Sports.

Viewers across Europe and Germany can access coverage through official club digital platforms and selected Bundesliga streaming services. Supporters in the United States and Canada can follow the game on Forest TV through web and app platforms, while viewers across Africa, Asia and Oceania can access the official Nottingham Forest TV portal.

The Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen kickoff time is 7:45 p.m. BST, 8:45 p.m. CEST and 2:45 p.m. EDT.

Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen Lineup and Team News

The Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen lineup will be closely watched as both teams prepare for the start of their domestic seasons. Oliver Glasner needs a stronger performance after his side suffered consecutive 1-0 defeats against Udinese and Barcelona.

The Tricky Trees began pre-season with victories over Notts County and Blackburn before losing their last two games. The City Ground meeting therefore gives the squad an important opportunity to improve its form before the Premier League opener against Leeds United.

Carles Martínez arrives with a different set of problems. Bayer Leverkusen has won all five of its summer friendlies, including a 2-1 victory over Sevilla in its latest outing. Patrik Schick scored twice in that match.

Several key players are currently out due to injuries, including Montrell Culbreath, Robert Andrich, Nathan Tella, Kennet Eichhorn, and Eliesse Ben Seghir.

Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen Stats, Head-to-Head and Prediction

The Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen stats show a perfect split in terms of previous meetings because there have been none. This will be the first competitive or friendly encounter between the two clubs.

The Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen head-to-head record therefore starts with tonight’s meeting. Recent form gives Leverkusen the stronger numbers, with five wins from five summer friendlies. Forest has recorded two wins and three defeats across its last five matches.

Leverkusen has also scored 19 goals during its five summer games, highlighting its attacking form before the trip to Nottingham.

The Nottingham Forest vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction markets give the visitors a slight advantage. Current prices list a Leverkusen win at +125, a Forest victory at +165 and a draw at +265.

The City Ground will not operate at maximum capacity. Remaining tickets are limited but available through the official Nottingham Forest Ticket Office for eligible members and general-sale buyers. Turnstiles open 90 minutes before kickoff, while the stadium fanzone will remain closed.